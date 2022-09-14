Men’s Basketball Student Season Tickets Sold Out in 36 Minutes

Season Tickets | Mobile Passes | Mini Plans | Premium Seating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – University of Illinois students are fired up for another season of men’s basketball, selling out their allotment of 3,000 tickets for State Farm Center in just 36 minutes. Student tickets went on sale at 5 pm CT on Wednesday. More than 1,100 were purchased within the first five minutes, with the 3,000th ticket sold at 5:36 pm

This marks the second year in a row that the U of I student section has sold out in season tickets after taking three hours to reach capacity last year.

There are still ticket options available ahead of the Oct. 19 public on-sale date for single-game tickets. Season tickets are still on sale, approximately 40 mobile passes remain, and Friday Night Frenzy and Super Saturday mini plans are on sale now as well.

I FUND members will have presale access for single-game tickets on Oct. 18. Join the I FUND

Illinois is the reigning Big Ten Champion after going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois also is the Big Ten’s winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record , the winningest stretch in program history.

The Illini return five letterwinners, add one of the most accomplished transfer groups in the nation, and welcome a top-10 recruiting class in 2022-23.

Stay Connected

Be sure to follow @IlliniMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all Fighting Illini Men’s Basketball updates. Stay tuned for additional ticket options including single-game tickets. Register your email to receive Fighting I Mail to stay up to date on Fighting Illini events.