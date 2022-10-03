Men’s Basketball Student Season Tickets are on sale Wednesday

Purchase Student Season Tickets

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students can begin purchasing season tickets for the 2022-23 Nittany Lion men’s basketball season on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 am online through Ticketmaster.

New this year, the Penn State student section will be sections 101L through 110L, directly behind the home and visiting team benches, as well as the sections behind each basket. The Legion of Blue, the official student section of Penn State Basketball, is presented by MI Windows and Doors.

For just $50, Penn State student season ticket holders have access to 11 home games, enjoy several exclusive benefits, student giveaway opportunities and Legion of Blue events.

Student season tickets do not include home games over University holiday breaks (Lafayette, Canisius, Quinnipiac, Delaware State, Iowa) or the Jan. 8 Palestra game that will be a separate sale.

A limited number of student season tickets will be available and student season ticket sales will be shut off once capacity is reached. Students will be able to purchase single-game tickets for home games at a later date.

Penn State enters its second season under the Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry in 2022-23. The Nittany Lions return a core group of upperclassmen in addition to welcoming three highly-accomplished Graduate transfers and an incoming freshmen class of five that is the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

The 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.