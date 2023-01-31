Men’s Basketball Strives for Continued Winning When Tech Visits Thursday Night
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Riding a four-game success streak, Morehead State Men’s Basketball’s next test comes Thursday evening when Tennessee Tech visits Johnson Arena and FamilyLeisure.com Court. Game time is 7 pm ET following the Women’s contest.
Morehead State gets a rematch with its Longest running OVC opponent, Tech. The Golden Eagles defeated the Eagles in Tennessee three weeks ago. But, MSU has had the upper hand against TTU all-time at home, where MSU leads the series 56-17. MSU has won eight straight at home versus TTU and 15 of the past 16 games in Johnson Arena since 2006.
The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network (WIVY-96.3 FM) with Chuck Mraz and Drew Barnett. It is also available on MSUEagles.com as well as network partner WGOH 100.9 FM/1370 AM. The game will also air live on ESPN+ as Jared Stacy and Dean Hardin call the game.
2022-23 RECORDS
MSU: 14-9/7-3 OVC | TTU: 10-13/6-4 OVC
SERIES RECORD
Record vs. TTU: 92-68
First Meeting: 1/7/50 MOR won 59-57 at TTU
Last Meeting: 1/12/23 TTU won 79-62 at TTU
Streak: TTU, 1 game
Record in Cookeville, Tenn.: 27-48
Record in Morehead: 56-17
Neutral Record: 9-3
NOTABLE
• During Morehead State’s current four-game winning streak, opponents have only averaged 60.8 points. MSU also shot 47 percent overall and 41 percent from three-point range.
• The Eagles have won two straight games where the margin has been five points or less. MSU is now 4-1 in 5-point or less decisions this season.
• Morehead State is now 34-5 at home in the past three seasons. Just this season, the Eagles are 10-2 and sport a +16.5 scoring margin at home. MSU also has a +9 rebound advantage on FamilyLeisure.com Court. In addition, the Eagles have nearly 100 more assists than their opponents at home.
• Among the 8 Division I men’s basketball programs in Kentucky, Morehead State Ranks first in wins in the last three seasons – 60.