Men’s Basketball Strives for 9th Straight Win in UT Martin Series on Saturday Afternoon
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS)
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Looking to complete its first conference road trip with two wins, the Morehead State men’s basketball team faces UT Martin on the road Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.
The Eagles own the last three wins in the series in games played in Martin, and MSU has won eight straight overall against UTM. However, four of the previous five matchups in West Tennessee have resulted in the winner only prevailing by less than 10 points.
The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network (WIVY-96.3 FM) with Chuck Mraz and Tom Lewis. It is also available on MSUEagles.com as well as network partner WGOH 100.9 FM/1370 AM. The game will also air live on ESPN+.
2022-23 RECORDS
MSU: 8-6/1-0 OVC | UTM: 8-6/0-1 OVC
SERIES RECORD
Record vs. UTM: 42-16
First Meeting: 12/16/91 MSU won 90-71 at MSU
Last Meeting: 2/16/22 MSU won 68-60 at UTM
Streak: MSU, 8 games
Record vs. UTM in Martin, Tenn.: 14-11
Record vs. UTM in Morehead: 24-4
Neutral Record: 4-1
NOTABLE
• Morehead State is 31-8 (.794) in OVC games in the past three seasons now.
• Head Coach Preston Spradlin coached his 100th career win Thursday at Tennessee State, becoming the 6th head coach in program history with 100+ wins.
• Mark Freeman erupted for a career high-tying 30 points at Tennessee State Thursday. It was his second career 30-point game, tying his previous best that he scored against Morehead State while at TSU in 2020-21. Freeman’s feat is somewhat rare for the Eagles recently, being just the third individual 30-point effort in the last 10 seasons.
• Mark Freeman is on the verge of 1,000 career Collegiate points, needing just 16 to achieve the 1,000 career point club.
• Alex Gross is one of just eight current players on Division I teams to score 2,000+ career points in college. He is the ONLY current player in Division I to record 2,000+ points AND 1,200+ career rebounds in college (Gross’ first four seasons were in NAIA). His career college totals stand at 2,185 points and 1,326 career rebounds.
• Morehead State has the rare opportunity to potentially have three 1,000+ point college scorers on the same team this year. Alex Gross (2.185) and Branden Maughmer (1,812) have already surpassed 1,000. Mark Freeman is at 984.
• Alex Gross has at least one blocked shot in nine consecutive games and has 1+ blocks in all but one game this season.
• Morehead State leads the entire OVC in three-point defense (.281) and rebounding margin (+4.9). The Eagles will be facing the OVC’s top three-point percentage unit in UT Martin at .360.
• The Eagles shot 80 percent (24-of-30) from the free throw line in the past two games.
• Jake Wolfe has scored in double digits now in four straight games after notching 10+ just twice in the first 10 games. Much of Wolfe’s scoring can be attributed to hitting 21 free throws in the last four games (5.2/game).
• Drew Thelwell is 10-of-15 (.667) from the field in the last two games. He has provided consistent scoring for the Eagles with six games in double figures.
• Preston Spradlin Ranks first among the 10 current OVC head coaches in wins at their current school (100), winning percentage at their current school (.516), conference wins
• Among the 8 Division I men’s basketball programs in Kentucky, Morehead State continues to rank first in wins in the last three seasons – 54.