Men’s Basketball Strives for 9th Straight Win in UT Martin Series on Saturday Afternoon

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Looking to complete its first conference road trip with two wins, the Morehead State men’s basketball team faces UT Martin on the road Saturday at 4:30 pm ET.

The Eagles own the last three wins in the series in games played in Martin, and MSU has won eight straight overall against UTM. However, four of the previous five matchups in West Tennessee have resulted in the winner only prevailing by less than 10 points.

The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network (WIVY-96.3 FM) with Chuck Mraz and Tom Lewis. It is also available on MSUEagles.com as well as network partner WGOH 100.9 FM/1370 AM. The game will also air live on ESPN+.

2022-23 RECORDS

MSU: 8-6/1-0 OVC | UTM: 8-6/0-1 OVC

SERIES RECORD