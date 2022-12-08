Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten in MAC Freedom after 71-67 Win over Wilkes

Next Game: Misericordia University 12/10/2022 | 3:00 p.m December 10 (Sat) / 3:00 p.m Misericordia University History

Center Valley, PA (December 7, 2022) – Junior Elijah Eberly recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds leading the DeSales University men’s basketball team past Wilkes University, 71-67, in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday evening in Billera Hall.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 71, Wilkes – 67

DeSales – 71, Wilkes – 67 Records: DeSales (6-2, 3-0 MAC Freedom); Wilkes (5-4, 1-1 MAC Freedom)

DeSales (6-2, 3-0 MAC Freedom); Wilkes (5-4, 1-1 MAC Freedom) DeSales improves to 38-30 in the 68th career meeting between the two teams.

DSU also remains unbeaten in the MAC Freedom through the first three games.

How it Happened

An early 10-0 run by Wilkes saw the Colonels take a 15-9 lead before DSU responded with a 10-2 spurt to claim a 19-17 lead with 8:38 to go in the first half.

It was back-and-forth action over the final eight minutes that saw the Bulldogs take a five-point lead on a three-point play from junior Ryan Boylan with six seconds left in the half.

with six seconds left in the half. Leading by two (47-45) at the 11:56 mark, DeSales used a 7-2 spurt to take its largest lead (54-47) with 10:09 remaining.

The Bulldogs continued to lead by six with 3:46 to go when the Colonels hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 63 with 3:03 left.

Two free throws from first-year Nate Ellis gave DSU a two-point lead and sophomore Devin Atkinson iced the win with a three-pointer from the left wing with 1:31 remaining giving the Bulldogs a 68-63 lead before free throws posted the final tally over the final minute.

Top Bulldog Performers

It is Eberly’s second straight double-double as he added two blocks in the win.

Senior Jordan Holmqvist had 15 points, hitting 3 3’s.

had 15 points, hitting 3 3’s. Atkinson came off the bench to total 12 points, also hitting three 3’s and pulling down seven rebounds.

Ellis added eight points, three assists, and four steals.

For the Foes

Drake Marshall led the Colonels with 14 points.

Trent Fisher (12 points) and Matthew Davidheiser (11 points) also reached double figures.

Inside the Box Score

Both teams shot well in the second half as Wilkes finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field, while DeSales hit 46.0 percent.

DSU was outstanding from the free throw line, converting 75 percent (18-for-24).

The Colonels hit 9-of-18 from outside the arc.

The DeSales bench out-scored Wilkes, 29-13.

Up Next