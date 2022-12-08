Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten in MAC Freedom after 71-67 Win over Wilkes
Center Valley, PA (December 7, 2022) – Junior Elijah Eberly recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds leading the DeSales University men’s basketball team past Wilkes University, 71-67, in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday evening in Billera Hall.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 71, Wilkes – 67
- Records: DeSales (6-2, 3-0 MAC Freedom); Wilkes (5-4, 1-1 MAC Freedom)
- DeSales improves to 38-30 in the 68th career meeting between the two teams.
- DSU also remains unbeaten in the MAC Freedom through the first three games.
How it Happened
- An early 10-0 run by Wilkes saw the Colonels take a 15-9 lead before DSU responded with a 10-2 spurt to claim a 19-17 lead with 8:38 to go in the first half.
- It was back-and-forth action over the final eight minutes that saw the Bulldogs take a five-point lead on a three-point play from junior Ryan Boylan with six seconds left in the half.
- Leading by two (47-45) at the 11:56 mark, DeSales used a 7-2 spurt to take its largest lead (54-47) with 10:09 remaining.
- The Bulldogs continued to lead by six with 3:46 to go when the Colonels hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 63 with 3:03 left.
- Two free throws from first-year Nate Ellis gave DSU a two-point lead and sophomore Devin Atkinson iced the win with a three-pointer from the left wing with 1:31 remaining giving the Bulldogs a 68-63 lead before free throws posted the final tally over the final minute.
Top Bulldog Performers
- It is Eberly’s second straight double-double as he added two blocks in the win.
- Senior Jordan Holmqvist had 15 points, hitting 3 3’s.
- Atkinson came off the bench to total 12 points, also hitting three 3’s and pulling down seven rebounds.
- Ellis added eight points, three assists, and four steals.
For the Foes
- Drake Marshall led the Colonels with 14 points.
- Trent Fisher (12 points) and Matthew Davidheiser (11 points) also reached double figures.
Inside the Box Score
- Both teams shot well in the second half as Wilkes finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field, while DeSales hit 46.0 percent.
- DSU was outstanding from the free throw line, converting 75 percent (18-for-24).
- The Colonels hit 9-of-18 from outside the arc.
- The DeSales bench out-scored Wilkes, 29-13.
Up Next
- DeSales is back in action on Saturday when they host Misericordia University in another MAC Freedom Matchup beginning at 3:00 pm.