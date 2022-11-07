Men’s Basketball Starts Season on Monday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (0-0, 0-0 OVC) will hit the road to start the Inaugural NCAA Division I season for the program. The Lions will visit No. 24 Dayton (0-0, 0-0 A10) is Monday for a 7:00 pm (6:00 pm Central) tipoff in Dayton, Ohio.

The Lions enter the season with two of their top-five point getters from a year ago. Kevin Caldwell Jr. ranked third on the team last season with 14.0 points per game. The senior guard led the Squad in assists with 88, as he added 19 steals and 11 blocks to his season stat line. Caldwell Jr. registered a field goal percentage of 36.9 percent, and grabbed 4.0 rebounds per game.

Trimble was dangerous from behind the arc last year, as he made 45 of his 102 three pointers taken (44.1 percent). The senior guard handed out 36 assists with 19 steals last season. Trimble averaged 8.4 points per contest, and pulled down 2.6 rebounds per game.

Lindenwood and Dayton will meet for the first time, as the Flyers enter the season ranked No. 24 in NCAA Division I. The Flyers were voted as the Atlantic 10 preseason favorite, after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 14-4 record in conference play. Dayton Returns all five starters on a team that made it to the second round of the NIT Tournament, and finished with a record of 24-11 a year ago.

Lindenwood will host Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday, November 10 for the home opener at 7:00 pm inside Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.