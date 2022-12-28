Men’s Basketball Starts Conference Slate with Tennessee Tech

Game 14

SIUE Cougars (9-4, 0-0 OVC)

vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-9, 0-0 A10)

Thursday, December 29, 7:30 p.m

First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME OUT

SIUE erased an 18-point second half deficit to score a signature win, knocking off Saint Louis 69-67 at Chaifetz Arena Wednesday night. The win is just the second for SIUE in its series with Saint Louis and the first since December 1982. A running layup by Ray’Sean Taylor with 30 seconds to play gave SIUE a 68-67 lead. On the ensuing possession, SLU’s Francis Okoro was called for an Offensive foul turning the ball back over to SIUE. Taylor was fouled with 12 seconds to play and knocked down one of two free throws.

CONFERENCE CALL

SIUE begins its 12th season in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Cougars are 58-129 in the OVC. Brian Barone is 17-38 in three seasons in the league.

STARTING LINE

The 9-4 record marks SIUE’s best 13-game start since a 9-4 start in 2006-07.

BLOCK PARTY

SIUE tied the school record for blocks with 11 against Illinois Tech. The Cougars lead the OVC in blocks at 4.8 per game. Four Cougars appear in the top seven individually in blocks.

NET WORTH

SIUE checks in at No. 94 in Wednesday’s NET rankings. It is the highest ranking in the OVC.

DO IT FOR FREE

SIUE leads the OVC in free throw percentage at .731, which ranks 92nd in the NCAA, free throws made per game at 16.7, which ranks 24th in the NCAA and attempts at 22.8, which is 28th nationally.

NINE IS NICE

SIUE’s nine nonconference wins are the most in the Division I era.