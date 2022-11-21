Men’s Basketball Starts Busy Week Tuesday at Lafayette

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team makes the shortest road trip in NCAA Division I basketball on Tuesday night, when the Quakers make the 0.4-mile trip North on 33rd Street to face Drexel. This will be Penn’s second game against a CAA opponent in three days.

GAME 6 – PENN (1-4) at LAFAYETTE (1-4)

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 | 8:30 p.m

Kirby Sports Center | Easton, Pa.

Watch Live on ESPN+ ($) | Listen Live on QAN | Live Stats

Penn Game Notes | Lafayette Game Notes

Quaker Audio Network (QAN)

Again this season, Penn fans can listen to most of Penn’s men’s basketball games through the Quaker Audio Network, a free Internet-based audio streaming service. Matt Leon will be on the play-by-play call for Tuesday’s game in Easton, with Brad Fadem and Vince Curran offering analysis. To access the Quaker Audio Network, simply type www.pennathletics.com/audio into your computer or device.

The Penn-Lafayette Series

*One of the Quakers’ most regular non-conference opponents for several decades now, the teams meet Tuesday for the 55th time.

*Penn holds a 44-10 lead in the overall series, but the series has been extremely competitive recently with the teams splitting the last 14 matchups, 7-7.

*Lafayette won the last meeting played here at Kirby Sports Center—86-75 on November 19, 2019—and is 5-2 in the last seven games played in Easton.

*On the other hand, Penn has dominated the last three meetings played at The Palestra in Philadelphia, including an 85-57 decision last season.

*Penn is 168-59 all-time against teams that currently play in the Patriot League.

Hello, Friend

*Tuesday’s matchup, of course, pits Penn against former Quakers standout Michael Jordan. In fact, current Penn head coach Steve Donahue was an Assistant on the staff that recruited and coached Jordan at Penn.

*Jordan was part of three Ivy League Championship squads at Penn from 1997-2000 and was the Ivy League Player of the Year as a senior. This past May, he was inducted into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of Class XII.

*Jordan is one of four Penn grads who are head coaches at the Division I level along with Matt Langel (Colgate), Fran McCaffery (Iowa) and Andrew Toole (Robert Morris). On Saturday, the Quakers will face Langel’s Colgate team as part of the Inaugural Cathedral Classic. That event, running Friday to Sunday at The Palestra in Philadelphia, also includes Delaware and Hartford.

Penn Picked to Win Ivy League

*Penn was (barely) picked to finish first in the Ivy League’s Preseason Media Poll, which came from the votes of two members within each school’s media contingent. The poll was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

*Penn and Princeton both got six of the poll’s 16 first-place votes, but the Quakers finished with 111 voting points while the Tigers had 110. Yale was close behind with 106 voting points including three first-place votes. Harvard was fourth with 86 points and the final first-place vote, while the bottom half consisted of Cornell (54), Brown (53), Dartmouth (31), and Columbia (25).

*This marks the first time Penn has been picked first in the Ivy’s preseason media poll since the 2006-07 season. That team, behind Ivy League Player of the Year Ibrahim Jaaber and fellow All-Ivy first-teamer Mark Zoller, won the Ivy title with a 13-1 record before losing to Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

Penn MBB By the Numbers

2 – All-Ivy players back across the league in 2022-23: Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan and Jordan Dingle .

2 – Penn players with international playing experience: Seniors Max Lorca-Lloyd (Chile) and Michael Moshkovitz (Israel). Of note, Moshkovitz started every game when Israel won the 2018 FIBA ​​U-20 Euros in Germany, the first gold by an Israeli team at a FIBA ​​event.

3 – Non-conference opponents who were picked in the preseason to win their respective leagues: Iona (MAAC), Towson (CAA), and Colgate (Patriot League). Penn was picked by the Ivy League media to win the Ancient Eight.

4 – Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors won last season by junior Clark Slajchert (3) and sophomore George Smith (1); sophomores like Slajchert were eligible for the award last season because there was no 2020-21 season due to Ivy COVID-19 restrictions.

6 – 30-point games registered by Dingle last year, tied for most in a season in program history (Ernie Beck, 1951-52); in fact, the six games put Dingle fourth on the program’s list of CAREER 30-point games behind Beck (13), Keven McDonald (8) and Stan Pawlak (7).

9 – Returning players who had at least two double-figure scoring games in 2021-22, led by Dingle (23), Slajchert (15), and junior Max Martz (12).

9 – Returnees who made at least one start in 2021-22, led by Dingle who started all 26 games in which he played. The other returnees who had double-figure start totals last year are March (22), Moshkovitz (16), senior Jonah Charles (14) and Smith (11), while senior Lucas Monroe made nine starts.

10 – Games Penn will play in November, more than any other NCAA Division I program; this is already the Quakers’ sixth game—fifth on the road—and they will play three more before this weekend is over.

10 – Rebounds by March Friday at West Virginia, when he collected his first Collegiate double-double (also 10 points).

11 – Rebounds grabbed by Monroe at Drexel; he also had six points, triple his total in Penn’s first three games (2).

11 – On November 11 at Missouri—or 11/11, you might say—Penn went 11-of-11 at the foul line, the third time the Quakers have shot 100 percent at the foul line in the Steve Donahue coaching era.

13 – Consecutive double-figure scoring games by Dingle dating back to last year; he missed Penn’s game Friday at West Virginia due to injury.

16 – Three-point baskets hit by Penn at Missouri, tying a program record against an NCAA Division 1 program (vs. Harvard on 2/21/2003; vs. Drexel on 1/28/2001); the Quakers hit 17 against Widener on December 21, 2019.

20.8 – Dingle‘s points-per-game average last season, seventh on Penn’s single-season list and highest by a Penn player since Keven McDonald averaged 22.3 ppg as a senior in 1977-78.

24 – Points scored by Dingle in last Sunday’s loss to Towson; all of them came in the game’s final 18:31 after he was held scoreless in the first half.

78 – Points scored by Slajchert across Penn’s last four games (19.5 ppg); after going 1-of-10 on three-point shots in the Quakers’ first two games, he is 10-of-18 beyond the arc in the last three contests.

88.5 – Percentage of Penn’s points that return from last season (1,785 of 2,017); that includes the Quakers’ top four scorers in Dingle (20.8 ppg), Slajchert (10.7), March (10.0) and Charles (6.7).

94.3 – Penn’s free-throw percentage across a three-game stretch (33-of-35) before the Quakers went a season-low 9-of-18 (50 pct) at West Virginia.

959 – Points scored by Dingle through four games of his junior year (55 total); only four players in program history scored more points in their first two seasons than Dingle (880): Beck (1,154), McDonald (1,021), Ron Haigler (947), and Pawlak (922).



