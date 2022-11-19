Men’s Basketball Stalls against Sacred Heart 75-60

Next Game: Columbia University 11/23/2022 | 2 p.m Nov. 23 (Wed) / 2 pm Columbia University History

VESTAL, NY – Sacred Heart (3-2) overcame an early 12-1 deficit to defeat Binghamton (2-2) by double figures in front of 1,802 fans Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court in the Events Center. Sacred Heart ended the first half strong, and the Pioneers carried that momentum into the second half to take a commanding double-digit lead for the rest of the game. The Bearcats struggled from beyond the three-point arc, shooting just 25% on 20 three-point attempts in the contest, while the Pioneers shot nearly 50% from the floor in the second half (17-of-35 FG) and knocked down five of their seven three-pointers in the period.

“Our offense got stagnant. They were switching and we wanted to take advantage of the switches, but we couldn’t get the ball inside,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “We’ve got to get better offensively. We need to share the ball, take better shots, take advantage of extra opportunities, and most importantly, take care of the basketball.”

Binghamton started strong taking an early double-digit lead in the first six minutes of the contest. The Bearcats led 24-19 with 3:26 remaining in the first-half, before the Pioneers finished the first-half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-24 lead into the break. Sacred Heart took advantage of Binghamton’s 13 first-half turnovers to capture the momentum. The Pioneers went on a 16-4 run in the first six minutes of the second half, and they remained in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

Jacob Falko scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Bearcats. Falko dazzled the crowd with alley-oop dunks on back-to-back possessions in the second half. The senior finished 5-of-12 from the floor in the contest and also had five assists. John McGriff tallied 12 points and Christian Hinckson finished with 10 points. Sacred Heart’s Nico Galette poured in 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting to lead all scorers. Gillete shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The Bearcats host Columbia on Wednesday, November 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 pm