Men’s Basketball Sneak Past Bard, 76-75

Next Game: at No. 10 University of Rochester 12/7/2022 | 8 p.m December 07 (Wed) / 8 pm at Well. 10 University of Rochester History

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated Bard College 76–75 on Saturday afternoon in a Liberty League battle. The Bombers scored 51 points in the first half, but it was defensive work late in the game that got the job done for the Bombers as they held off a late comeback from the Raptors.

George Sikoryak III and Luka Radovich led the way through the first five minutes of the game, combining for 13 of the first 15 Bombers points to grab an early 15–5 lead. Bard cut the lead to six, but three-pointers by Triston Wennersten and Logan Wendell extended the Bombers lead to 11. Ahead 33-22, three-pointers by Liam Spellman and Aidan Holmes gave the Bombers their biggest lead of the half at 39–25 with five minutes left to play.

The Bombers maintained their double-digit lead through the remainder of the half, taking a 51–36 lead into the locker room. The Bombers worked the Raptors full court press well in the first half, pushing the ball up the court quickly to earn fast and easy baskets. The Bombers finished the first half shooting 56.7% from the field and going 7-of-14 from behind the arc.

The Raptors came out with energy in the second half, taking the first five points to cut the Bombers lead to ten points. The Bombers maintained their lead through the first eight minutes of the half, but the Raptors cut the lead to 61–52 with 11:06 left to play. After the Bombers regained a 12-point lead, the Raptors put together a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to six points.

Radovich ended a three-minute scoring drought with a tough basket to make the score 66–58. Baskets on consecutive possessions by Sikoryak gave the Bombers a nine-point lead again with four minutes to play. Defensively, the Bombers forced a three-minute scoring drought from the Raptors as they increased their lead to 72-61 with 1:40 left to play.

Missed free throws and turnovers allowed the Raptors back in the game late, hitting two three pointers to bring the game all the way back within one point with 0.5 seconds in the game. Radovich purposely missed a free throw at the end of the game, and the Raptors didn’t have the time for another look as the Bombers held on for the win.

Radovich posted a double-double in the contest, leading all scorers with 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Sikoryak and Wennersten each added 10 points for the Bombers.

The Bombers move to a 4–3 on the season and are now 1–1 in Liberty League play. The Bombers travel to No. 10 Rochester University on Wednesday, December 7 for an 8 pm tip-off.