Men’s Basketball slips at Akron

AKRON – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw three players finish in double figures Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders fell 66-54 on the road at Akron.

Wright State (5-6) now returns home on Saturday afternoon for a 3 pm Matchup with Northwestern Ohio as part of a doubleheader with the Raider Women’s team as part of Youth Sports Day at the Nutter Center.

It’s Wednesday, Trey Calvin led the Raider offense with 16 points, while AJ Braun tallied 12 points and nine rebounds as Tim Finke flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the loss while adding a pair of blocks.

Wright State led 30-28 at the break after connecting at a 39 percent rate from the floor in the first half while holding Akron (6-4) to 32 percent with 11 first half baskets, five of which were three-pointers. The hosts came out of the locker room and scored the first six points of the second half to take the lead for what turned out to be for good as the Zips shot 50 percent in the second half overall.

The 6-0 Akron run to begin the second half was stopped by a Calvin jumper at the 17:33 mark to pull the margin back to two points, but was immediately followed by an Akron basket to push the lead back up to multiple possessions. Wright State cut the margin to eight points on four occasions over the next 10 minutes but were unable to get any closer.

Wright State finished the night shooting 37 percent (23-63) from the floor while hitting three of 10 three-point attempts. Behind the 50 percent second half mark, Akron finished the night shooting 40 percent (25-62) overall while going 6-of-26 from three-point range, with five of those coming in the first half. The hosts were 10-of-14 from the free throw stripe, including a 9-of-12 mark in the second half, while the Raiders were 5-of-8 at the stripe.