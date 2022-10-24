Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets on Sale Monday

HOUSTON – University of Houston Men’s Basketball single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 am, Monday, and fans are encouraged to buy early and not wait as supplies are limited.

A limited number of single-game tickets for each of the Cougars’ 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center will be available, but they are expected to be purchased quickly.

To purchase single-game tickets beginning at 10 am, Mondayfans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here and follow the appropriate links.

For the third straight season, the Cougars sold out of their season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center.

Fans who were unable to purchase season tickets in 2022-23 are invited to join the team’s 2023-24 Wait List as the Cougars prepare to enter the Big 12 Conference. To join the 2023-24 season tickets Wait List, fans can click here.

ABOUT the COUGARS

Houston enters the 2022-23 as the No. 3 team in the Nation in the preseason Associated Press poll and were tabbed as the American Athletic Conference favorites by the league’s head coaches for the fourth consecutive year.

Under Sampson’s leadership, three starters and seven lettermen return from the Cougars’ 2021-22 team, which posted a 32-6 overall record, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, swept the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and finished among the nation’s Top 10 for the second straight season.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser has been named a Preseason All-American by multiple national media organizations, including a First-Team Honor from the Associated Press, while junior guard Jamal Shead was the only student-athlete to rank among the nation’s Top-10 leaders in both assists per game and assist-turnover ratio.

The Cougars have posted seven consecutive 20-win seasons, including a pair of 30-win campaigns, and competed in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments to tie a school record, including a run to the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the 50-50-CLUB

Fans are invited to join the 50-50 Club to support Houston Men’s Basketball. 50-50 Club members help fund program necessities and enhance the experience for our student-athletes.

Fans who join the 50-50 Club will receive embroidered Jordan Brand team apparel, invitations to exclusive events, regular updates about the program and much more.

For more information or to sign up, fans may visit uhcougars.com/5050club or click here. To join the 50-50 Club, fans may call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

