Men’s Basketball Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

The 2022-23 Sun Devil Men’s Basketball schedule has been finalized and the anticipation is building as several marquee opponents make their way to Tempe this season.

Don’t miss your chance to check out the action at Desert Financial Arena, as fans now have the opportunity to show their support. Arizona State Men’s Basketball single game tickets for non-conference home games and the Pac-12 home opener vs. Stanford are now available.

Head Coach Bobby Hurley ‘s team will open their season on November 7 with the first-ever Matchup with Tarleton State. In-state foe Northern Arizona comes to town on Nov. 10, followed by an extended road trip for ASU. They will return home for contests with Grambling (Nov. 22) and Alcorn State (Nov. 27), before beginning conference play. The highlight of the early part of the schedule is a Dec. 4 game against Stanford, the first of ten Pac-12 home games. The Sun Devils then hit the road again before wrapping up the non-conference home slate on Dec. 18 by hosting San Diego.

SUN DEVIL 2022 MEN’S BASKETBALL HOME SCHEDULE (All times MST)

Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Tarleton State – 5 PM

Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Northern Arizona – 7 PM

Tuesday, Nov. 22 vs. Grambling – 7 PM

Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Alcorn State – 3 PM

Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. Stanford – 5 PM

Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. San Diego – 5 PM

MoonLIT Madness

MoonLIT Madness is back! Get your first look at the 2022-23 Sun Devil Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams at this year’s MoonLIT Madness event. Following Sun Devil Hockey’s game against Colorado College on Friday, October 21, join us on the track at Sun Angel Stadium! Admission to the event is FREE and will include a skills contest, three-point contest, and conclude with a dunk contest.