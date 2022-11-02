Men’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

BOONE, NC – App State men’s basketball single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season, as the Mountaineers host a program-record 17 games at Holmes Convocation Center.

Under head Coach Dustin Kerns , the Squad has made back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in program history, including a berth into the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Their second-place finish last year was their best since joining the Sun Belt, and their 19 total wins were the most since 2009-10.

Tickets to each home game are available for purchase for $15 with the exception of two premium games.

It’s Jan. 28, App State will host a double-header in which the Women’s basketball team will host Louisiana at 2 pm before the men’s team hosts Arkansas State at 4:30 pm Fans can get into both games for a combined price of $20.

It’s Feb. 4, the men’s team will host James Madison for the Dukes’ introductory game at the Holmes Center as a Sun Belt team, and that game will also serve as Alumni Day for the Mountaineers. Single-game tickets for this game are available for $20.

Season tickets are available for purchase as well.

App State will host two home games during the season’s first week, starting Monday as the Mountaineers welcome Warren Wilson at 6:30 pm before hosting NC Central on Thursday at 6:30 pm