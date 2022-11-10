Men’s Basketball Signs Two Standouts to National Letters of Intent

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball program has received signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) from high school Seniors Brandon Williams and Devin Williams, as announced on Wednesday by Mick Cronin The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach.

Brandon Williams and Devin Williams (no relation) are both ranked among the nation’s top 100 basketball players in their high school class.

Devin Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward/center from Lake Elsinore, Calif., helped lead Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.) to the 2022 CIF State Open Division championship. Centennial concluded the season ranked No. 2 nationally in the Nationwide MaxPreps.com top 25 rankings. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.

“Devin Williams is a great prospect with tremendous length and skill,” Cronin said. “He’s a Talented 6-foot-10 shot Blocker who can also make shots. He’s a modern big man with skill and size. Devin is a tremendous person who comes from a great family and an elite high school program at Corona Centennial. He has a winning pedigree, having won back-to-back CIF Open Division titles in California. Devin has huge upside, and we believe he will continue to get better with his strong work ethic.”

Williams, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward from Queens, NY, has been listed as the No. 1-ranked prospect in his high school class in the state of New York by 247Sports.com. Williams averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game as a junior last season at Christ the King High School. He secured first-team “AA” All-League honors last season from the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA in New York).

“Brandon Williams is a big guard at 6-foot-8 with tremendous skill and passing ability,” Cronin said. “He’s the youngest Recruit in the 2023 class, as he is about to turn 17. He’s still growing. Brandon is a competitor on one of the best high school programs in America, Christ the King in Queens. We love his versatility, and we know he will be a great addition to our team. We are very excited that Brandon is heading West to become a Bruin.”

Looking at the national high school rankings, Devin Williams has been ranked as high as No. 40 in his class by ESPN.com. Williams helped guide Centennial High to a 33-1 overall record last season. He scored 19 points in Centennial’s 83-59 win against Sierra Canyon in the playoffs, en route to the CIF State Open Division championship. In addition, he earned All-CIF Southern Section Open Division honors and was recognized as an All-Inland Empire selection from the San Bernardino Sun.

Brandon Williams has been ranked as high as No. 73, nationally, by 247Sports.com. He has played for the AAU program PSA Cardinals and was invited to the USA Basketball men’s U17 training camp in June of 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Brandon and Devin Williams will enroll as freshmen at UCLA for the 2023-24 academic year.