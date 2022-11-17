Men’s Basketball Signs Two in Early Signing Period

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s basketball team and head Coach Billy Taylor announced the signings of Kendall Campbell and Isaac Harrell to the program on Thursday, Nov. 17. The two will join the program for the start of the 2023-24 season.

“With the additions of Isaac and Kendall in the early signing period, we feel we got better as a program and started off the 2023 recruiting class the right way,” said Taylor. “Both young men exemplify what we look for here at Elon in terms of their commitment to academics, their strong character and their overall basketball skill. In addition, Isaac and Kendall come from winning programs which is something we place a lot of value on as we look to elevate towards the top of the CAA.”

Campbell is a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward and wing from Atlanta who currently plays for Coach Mike Wright at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, NC Campbell also played at Milton High School under head Coach Allen Whitehart. At Milton, Campbell was named the Defensive Player of the Year while helping the program to the 2021 Georgia High School state championship. He also earned the team’s Coaches and Leadership Award while being its blocks leader. Campbell is also a member of The Skill Factory AAU program under head Coach and former 12-year NBA player George Lynch.

“We are really looking forward to coaching Kendall Campbell,” said Taylor. “From the time our staff evaluated him, his maturity, leadership and communication on the court impressed us tremendously. His physical presence combined with his Offensive skill and knowledge will be a major asset for us. His game will continue to grow this year at Combine Academy where they compete against some of the best teams in the nation.”

A native of Jonesboro, Ark., Harrell is a 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing and forward who plays at Jonesboro High School under head Coach Wes Swift. At Jonesboro, Harrell helped the team to a pair of Arkansas state and conference championships while averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He has been an All-State and All-Conference performer while being selected as the Hurricane Classic MVP. During his time with his AAU team, the MOKAN Elite on Nike’s EYBL circuit, he has shot 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.

???????????? ?? Looking forward to having Isaac Harrell be a part of us #Alive family!#phoenixrising pic.twitter.com/c1v7jD7urs — Elon Men’s Basketball (@ElonMBasketball) November 17, 2022

“Isaac is an outstanding young man first and foremost,” said Taylor. “His values ​​align with Ours and he will be a real Joy to Coach over the course of his career. His size and ability to shoot the basketball with range and accuracy is something we are particularly excited about. At Jonesboro, there is a championship- level standard where players will be extremely prepared for the next level. As Isaac continues to develop his skills, he can become an even more versatile player in our system.”

