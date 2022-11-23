Men’s Basketball Signs Three to National Letters of Intent

Saint Joseph’s Head Coach Billy Lange has announced that Xzayvier Brown (Philadelphia, Pa./Roman Catholic), Anthony Finkley (Philadelphia, Pa./Roman Catholic) and Shawn Simmons, Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa./Hillcrest Prep) have signed national letters of intent to attend Saint Joseph’s University in the fall of 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the 2023 recruiting class here on Hawk Hill. Xzayvier Brown, Anthony Finkley and Shawn Simmons, Jr. represent a class that contains character, Talent and passion for Philadelphia basketball, an important element to The Story of Saint Joseph’s Basketball ,” said Lange. “We are Grateful for the support of their high school and club team programs and coaches during the recruiting process. In addition, these young men come from humble, loving, and hard-working families. The foundation that has been set by their loved ones matches the spirit of our Jesuit mission at Saint Joseph’s University.

Guiding Roman Catholic to a PIAA 6A State title as a junior, Brown established himself as one of the top guards both in Pennsylvania and the country. Rated a three-star Recruit by 247 Sports, the Cahillites’ floor general is coming off a junior campaign in which he averaged 14.2 points per game. Brown is set to join his step-father, and Assistant coach, Justin Scott for the 2023-24 season.

“X is a classic Philly point guard who plays at a pace that aligns with the great floor leaders who have worn the Crimson and Gray, and competed in Big 5 battles,” said Lange. “He has a confident handle and an ability to score and make plays for others. His emotional intelligence and connection skills are uncommon for someone his age – people love to play alongside him. We are thrilled to have his servant nature in our program.”

Adding size and strength to the Hawks’ lineup, Finkley will cap his high school career this year at Roman Catholic alongside Brown. Ranked as a three-star Recruit by 247 Sports, Finkley has additionally been a standout as a member of K-Low Elite, along with Brown.

“We place a high value on versatility, passion and passing. Anthony Finkley possesses all of those qualities. He has worked to develop as an all-around basketball player, and welcomes competition,” Lange said. “We are excited to help him continue to improve and welcome his unselfish style of play to the collection of young players we currently have.”

One of the top forwards in the nation, Simmons, Jr. brings versatility to Saint Joseph’s roster. A three-star Recruit per 247 Sports, Simmons, Jr. excelled against high school competition, and on the AAU scene where he averaged 14.0 points per game as a standout for Team Durant.

“Shawn Simmons, Jr. is a modern day basketball player – truly positionless. He makes his impact felt on both ends in a multitude of ways,” Lange said. “He is one of the most unselfish, high IQ players we have recruited here, and we fell in love with his ability to make game-changing plays. His Joy for the game and his teammates are among the many things that our SJU community will love about Shawn.”

Along with individual recognition, this year’s Saint Joseph’s recruiting class ranks 41st nationally by 247 Sports.