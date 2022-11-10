Men’s Basketball Signs Three Incoming First-Years to NLIs

WASHINGTON – GW men’s basketball head Coach Chris Caputo announced the signing of three highly-touted student-athletes as part of the program’s recruiting class on Thursday. Trey Autry, Jacoi Hutchinson and Christian Jones mark the first high school recruits in the Caputo era and bring a wide array of abilities to bolster the Buff & Blue backcourt.

“Adding depth at the guard position was critical for us in this fall signing period,” Caputo said. “But just as important was the need to find players whose qualities fit the culture we are trying to instill here at GW. Christian, Jacoi and Trey are all excellent students, physically and mentally tough, and care most about winning.”

Trey Autry

6-4 // 200 // Jamesville, NY // Western Reserve Academy // City Rocks AAU

Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-star, #190 Nationally, #43 Shooting Guard, #6 in Ohio

The son of current Syracuse Assistant Adrian “Red” Autry, Trey joins the Buff & Blue from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio after beginning his high school career at Jamesville-DeWitt in New York. Autry helped his AAU team, City Rocks, advance to the Elite 8 of the Nike Peach Jam this past summer and averaged 13 points and two assists per game while on the EYBL Circuit.

Autry chose GW over offers from Rhode Island, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Maryland, among others.

Jacoi Hutchinson

6-3 // 185 // Burtonsville, MD // IMG Academy // Team Takeover AAU

Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-star, #163 Nationally, #37 Shooting Guard, #17 in Florida

Hutchinson comes to GW as the school’s highest-rated high school recruit since 2000 per 247Sports. He’s also gathered a 4-star rating from both ESPN and On3 and would be GW’s highest-ranked player on a national scale since JR Pinnock in 2003. A DMV product, Hutchinson previously attended DeMatha Catholic before transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida prior to his junior year.

Hutchinson chose GW over offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh and James Madison, among others.

Christian Jones

6-2 // 170 // Stratford, CT // Our Savior Lutheran // New Heights Lightning AAU

Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-star, #267 Nationally, #56 Shooting Guard, #7 in New York

Jones comes to GW by way of Our Savior Lutheran in New York where he teamed up with current Colonial Maximus Edwards for two seasons. This past summer on the AAU circuit for New Heights Lightning, he averaged eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a Steal per game and raised his game during the EYBL Finals with 11 points per game, 51% shooting and 35% efficiency from beyond the arc.

Jones chose GW over offers from Cal and Charlotte, among others.

