Men’s Basketball Signs Three Incoming First-Years to NLIs
WASHINGTON – GW men’s basketball head Coach Chris Caputo announced the signing of three highly-touted student-athletes as part of the program’s recruiting class on Thursday. Trey Autry, Jacoi Hutchinson and Christian Jones mark the first high school recruits in the Caputo era and bring a wide array of abilities to bolster the Buff & Blue backcourt.
Trey Autry
6-4 // 200 // Jamesville, NY // Western Reserve Academy // City Rocks AAU
The son of current Syracuse Assistant Adrian “Red” Autry, Trey joins the Buff & Blue from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio after beginning his high school career at Jamesville-DeWitt in New York. Autry helped his AAU team, City Rocks, advance to the Elite 8 of the Nike Peach Jam this past summer and averaged 13 points and two assists per game while on the EYBL Circuit.
Autry chose GW over offers from Rhode Island, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Maryland, among others.
🗣️ “Coming from a basketball family, he’s somebody who really knows how to play the game.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/SF8Kxn76X0
— GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) November 10, 2022
Jacoi Hutchinson
6-3 // 185 // Burtonsville, MD // IMG Academy // Team Takeover AAU
Hutchinson comes to GW as the school’s highest-rated high school recruit since 2000 per 247Sports. He’s also gathered a 4-star rating from both ESPN and On3 and would be GW’s highest-ranked player on a national scale since JR Pinnock in 2003. A DMV product, Hutchinson previously attended DeMatha Catholic before transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida prior to his junior year.
Hutchinson chose GW over offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh and James Madison, among others.
🗣️”The leader of many good players from the DMV to GW.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/mjFezFztTJ
— GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) November 9, 2022
Christian Jones
6-2 // 170 // Stratford, CT // Our Savior Lutheran // New Heights Lightning AAU
Jones comes to GW by way of Our Savior Lutheran in New York where he teamed up with current Colonial Maximus Edwards for two seasons. This past summer on the AAU circuit for New Heights Lightning, he averaged eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a Steal per game and raised his game during the EYBL Finals with 11 points per game, 51% shooting and 35% efficiency from beyond the arc.
Jones chose GW over offers from Cal and Charlotte, among others.
🗣️ “He’s got a huge upside as a player.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/FOiiOnpZPY
— GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) November 10, 2022