Men’s Basketball Signs Three Incoming First-Years to NLIs

WASHINGTON – GW men’s basketball head Coach Chris Caputo announced the signing of three highly-touted student-athletes as part of the program’s recruiting class on Thursday. Trey Autry, Jacoi Hutchinson and Christian Jones mark the first high school recruits in the Caputo era and bring a wide array of abilities to bolster the Buff & Blue backcourt.

“Adding depth at the guard position was critical for us in this fall signing period,” Caputo said. “But just as important was the need to find players whose qualities fit the culture we are trying to instill here at GW. Christian, Jacoi and Trey are all excellent students, physically and mentally tough, and care most about winning.”

6-4 // 200 // Jamesville, NY // Western Reserve Academy // City Rocks AAU

Recruit Rankings: Consensus 3-star, #190 Nationally, #43 Shooting Guard, #6 in Ohio

The son of current Syracuse Assistant Adrian “Red” Autry, Trey joins the Buff & Blue from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio after beginning his high school career at Jamesville-DeWitt in New York. Autry helped his AAU team, City Rocks, advance to the Elite 8 of the Nike Peach Jam this past summer and averaged 13 points and two assists per game while on the EYBL Circuit.

Autry chose GW over offers from Rhode Island, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Maryland, among others.

🗣️ “Coming from a basketball family, he’s somebody who really knows how to play the game.”@coach_c_caputo // #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/SF8Kxn76X0 — GW Men’s Basketball (@GW_MBB) November 10, 2022

Jacoi Hutchinson