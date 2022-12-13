Men’s Basketball Signs Max Cavard through Team IMPACT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball head coach Tommy Amaker The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball, announced a new team member, signing 11-year-old Max Cavard through Team IMPACT in a ceremony at Lavietes Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re honored to partner with Team IMPACT,” Amaker said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to be a part of programs, institutions, and organizations that stand for certain things like we want to stand for – which is hard work, toughness, discipline, and giving through the community. We’re proud to be a part of this and for us to have an opportunity to sign an elite prospect for our program.”

Max has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism which results in short stature. Max loves sports and loves to participate when and where he can, this opportunity brings him so much Joy and excitement to continue his passion for basketball. Max was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Tuesday, December 13th on campus. He will participate in many activities with the men’s basketball team including games, practices, and other team events.

“We’re really excited,” senior forward Tommy O’Neil said. “We have spent time together already – and we love that – but I think we’re excited to make it official and make you part of our team. Echoing what Coach was saying, one thing that we all notice that you have brought is energy . You always come in with the biggest smile on your face and talking us up. You’ve done an awesome job of lifting us up.”

Team IMPACT, a national non-profit organization, has developed a unique multiyear program that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

“Team IMPACT is excited to see Max officially join the Crimson,” said Ryan Irwin, Executive Director, Northeast for Team IMPACT. “Harvard University and Team IMPACT have an incredibly strong history together over the last decade by signing 15 children onto teams all-time. We are very proud to work alongside their campus leadership, Athletic department, and coaching staff to create life-changing outcomes between student-athletes and their Team IMPACT teammates. Go Crimson!”

Harvard University has worked with Team IMPACT for the past 11 years across its field hockey, men’s lacrosse, women’s water polo, women’s swimming and diving, football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, wrestling, and women’s ice hockey teams.

About Team IMPACT

Team IMPACT’s unique multiyear program signs children facing serious illness and disability onto college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment, and resilience, ensuring everyone involved has the personalized game plan they need to win – effectively building confidence and independence. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,300 children with 700+ Colleges and Universities in all 50 states, impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes. If you know a child or team who may be interested, please visit www.teamimpact.org.