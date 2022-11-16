Men’s Basketball Signs JJ Howard for 2023-24

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of the 6-5 guard JJ Howard for the 2023-24 season.

Howard is a senior at Mission College Preparatory Catholic in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Last season, he was The Tribune‘s San Luis Obispo County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Howard also plays wide receiver for the football team. In 10 games this season he has scored 11 touchdowns. Howard is averaging 23.7 yards per reception and 78.3 yards per game. Mission Prep is set to host Kennedy in the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Semifinals this weekend.

Howard started his high school career at Pacific Grove High School in Pacific Grove, Calif., averaging 16.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

“JJ’s super athletic and explosive off the dribble,” Figger said. “He’s a dual sport athlete, a high-level wide receiver, which I’m really excited about. For us he’s another guy that will be a down-hill driver. He’s a freakish athlete with speed and quickness that can get off the floor . JJ lives at the free throw line and he’s the Ultimate competitor. He’s going to represent the school just like the guys we have right now.”

