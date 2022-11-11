Men’s Basketball Signs Four Recruits

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men’s basketball team expects to keep getting better with the addition of another standout recruiting class, as head Coach Lorenzo Romar introduced four future Waves today from the current signing period.

The Waves have signed a junior college star Michael Ajayi out of the state of Washington, and three incoming freshmen from California high schools in Nils Cooper, Martin Gumwell and John Squire.

“We feel like this class complements what we’ll have coming back next year as well as it possibly could,” Romar said. “I love the fact that they’re all really good students and good character kids, in addition to being good basketball players. These are four kids who will really, really fit our current culture and will make us better.”

Here’s information about each of the signees:

Michael Ajayi – 6-foot-7 guard – Kent, Wash. – Kentwood HS – Pierce College

Named the 2022 Northwest Athletic Conference West Region’s Most Valuable Player and the West Region’s Freshman of the Year last season … Was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 20.4 points and 11.3 rebounds in 23 games … Had back-to-back games with a season-high 40 points against Highline (one shy of the school record) and 38 against South Puget Sound … Grabbed 26 rebounds in a game against Centralia … Had a double-double in all 14 league games … As a 2020-21 high school senior at Kentwood, in his only year on the varsity, averaged 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Romar says: “Michael is a scorer. He understands how to play the game. He has the ability to score, but he’s also a total team player. He’s physically strong. He’s one of just a few junior college kids that we’ve signed . He helps fill a need.”

Ajayi says: “Pepperdine will be great for me and my family, and I’ll get a great education too. Coach Romar made a big impact on Washington and got people to believe and made everyone play better. I like his Philosophy and how his teams play the game. I feel like I see the game the same way as him. Coach Romar believes in me and I believe in him. He’ll make me a better person and player overall … I’m a 3-and -D type, a very versatile player. I can guard multiple positions. I like to make my presence known in the game, and spread out the court and get guys open and going … My goal is to win a lot of games at Pepperdine, get back into the top three in the conference, and make the tournament. I feel like as this team gets more experience, it has a good chance. I want to make a name for myself at Pepperdine and leave my mark there.”

Pierce College Coach Brian Kovacevich says: “Michael is a Relentless worker. Since he’s come to us, we’ve given him the opportunity, but he’s put in a heck of a lot of work and it shows. He’s a typical late bloomer. He played one year of varsity in high school and he’s gotten better and better. There hasn’t been any magic, it’s just been hard work. I think the sky’s the limit for him, his ceiling is so high. There’s still a lot of growth that’s going to happen over the next couple of years. Because he’s got such a great mid-range game, and also shoots the three well, he’s got a game that really translates to the next level. Pepperdine’s coaches do a great job in player development , and he’ll be in a great spot to grow. Michael is the nicest kid you’ll ever meet. His character is off the charts. He works hard in the Classroom and takes to heart what it means to be a student-athlete .”

Nils Cooper – 6-foot-5 guard – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crossroads School

The son of former Laker great Michael Cooper … Joined the varsity at Crossroads School in Santa Monica as a junior, but was injured for most of the season … Attended the 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Florida with many of the nation’s top players … Was an All-Showcase Selection at the Challenge of Champions in September 2022 … Was the Tournament MVP at the Beverly Hills Tournament in December 2021.

Romar says: “Nils is one of the most versatile student-athletes that we’ve been able to sign since we’ve been here. He can handle the basketball, has a huge basketball IQ, can guard multiple positions, and can guard on the ball or off the ball. He has great size to be able to do those things, and he’s also really athletic.”

Cooper says: “It was definitely all about the relationship that Coach Romar built with me. He got to me early in the recruiting process, he kept in touch and showed me that he cared, he Flew out everywhere to watch me play and supported me … I think I’m very versatile. I like to do a lot of things, and one of them I’m working on and getting better at is my shooting ability. I’m well-rounded. I pride myself on my defense … My goal is definitely to come to Pepperdine and improve, improve, improve. I want to get better in every aspect of the game to the point where I can hopefully make it to the NBA one day. I definitely want to help Pepperdine turn things around and win a lot, because it feels good to win.”

Crossroads Coach Anthony Davis says: “Number one, he’s a phenomenal young man off the court. On the court, he’s got a very high IQ and he does stuff that you can’t teach. He’s very defensive minded, very coachable, doesn’ t make the same Mistakes twice, and just wants to learn and be great. You can expect him to be a real glue guy at Pepperdine. He takes the defensive end very seriously. He will compete and give it his all from day one.”

Martin Gumwel – 6-foot-11 center – South Sudan – Rancho Christian HS

According to 247Sports, is a three-star Recruit who holds an 82 grade … Ranked among California’s top 40 players in the class of 2023 by Silver Waves Media … Averaged nine points and 12 rebounds as a junior at Rancho Christian High in Temecula … Spent his first two years at Calvin Christian High in Escondido … Born in the South Sudan, but escaped as a refugee to Kenya and Uganda before being spotted by Dankind Academy Basketball, which helped him move to the US in 2019 .

Romar says: “Martin is a long 6-foot-11, and a really good rim protector and defender. He’s a good rebounder. He has made tremendous progress offensively in the last few years.”

Gumwel says: “I chose Pepperdine first and foremost because it’s a Christian school. I took my visit last summer, and I was really impressed with the family environment there. Everyone wants to see that you’re doing your best, and it felt like I was home. The relationship with the coaches has been phenomenal since they started recruiting me. I really felt that one of the things that gave me hope was that they focused on life and education, and not just basketball. My relationship with the coaches is really good and I’m really excited for that … My game is protecting the rim, blocking shots, rebounding and finishing strong at the basket … My goal at Pepperdine is to get better at basketball, keep learning in school and finish my education, and take care of things.”

Rancho Christian Coach Ray Barefield says: “When we first got Martin, he was foul-prone and lacked an understanding of the game. But he has worked so hard and improved so much. He is becoming a real post presence with more functionality and fluidity . He had some big games in the summer and fall and is becoming a real dominant center. Pepperdine is getting a really special person and they’re going to love the progress he’s making. In this day and age, he’s a breath of fresh air . I love him as a person. He sets a great example, our Younger kids really look up to him, and he’s a complete role model. He’s always eager to learn and he’s the kind of kid who always wants to be in the gym. “

🖊️SIGNED! And rounding out the fall signing class for the Waves is a 6'11 forward from Temecula, CA by way of South Sudan- @gumwel34!#WavesUp | #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/LIH9vNGDTZ — Pepperdine Men's Basketball (@PeppBasketball) November 10, 2022

John Squire – 6-foot-7 forward – Sausalito, Calif. – St. Ignatius College Prep

As a junior this past season, made the MaxPreps all-state fifth team, the San Francisco’s All-Metro team and the All-WCAL first team … Averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks … In leading St. Ignatius to the NorCal Division 1 finals, averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds in the postseason … Was called up to the varsity as a freshman … Plays club for the Bay City Warriors.

Romar says: “John is a 6-7 forward who can really shoot the basketball and is very skilled. He’s a really good passer. He’s a really tough kid, very hard-nosed. He’s another great teammate.”

Squire says: “I chose Pepperdine because of my trust in the coaching staff and Coach Romar. He has a really good reputation for developing players. When I went on my visit the community was awesome and the team was really cool. It was something I wanted to be a part of … I’m playing power forward in high school but I’m versatile, I can shoot from the outside or go inside. I’ll play defense, and I try to play with high energy .. . I want to contribute to winning at Pepperdine in any way possible. I want to be a good teammate and play whatever role I’m assigned.”

St. Ignatius Coach Jason Greenfield says: “John is a super-skilled big man with guard skills. He really rises to the competition when it’s needed. He had some Monster games as we made our playoff run last year. They were dominant performances and he was there when we needed him most. He’s super competitive. I coached at USF and I know who he’ll be going up against at Pepperdine. If he stays at 6-7, he’ll be a really good 3 or 4. But if he grows another couple of inches he’s going to be a great big man in the WCC. His dad is 6-9 so he has a shot.”