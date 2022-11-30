Men’s Basketball Signs David Oyona for 2023-24

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Wednesday the signing of 6-10 forward David Oyona for the 2023-24 season.

Oyona is a senior at Keystone Athletic Academy in Erie, Pa. who also plays for Wildcat Select as part of the Adidas Sponsored Youth Basketball Program.

Oyona played his first high school season at Sunshine Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., where he received multiple offers from Power 5 teams. He then attended Republic of Serbia Fifth Belgrade Grammar School in Serbia as a sophomore and as a junior.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Oyona started playing organized basketball at the age of 13 after first taking up the sport one year prior. Oyona Originally lived in Washington, attending school at Capital Christian, after moving to the United States, before moving to Oklahoma to attend Covington Douglas.

“David’s a long and athletic shot blocker that plays above the rim and can run,” Figger said. “He has a good physicality and a lot of upside to him. He’s a four-star Recruit who brings legit size. He’s going to be another Athletic big that we can put out there in the front court.”

Oyona joins 6-5 guard JJ Howard as part of the 2023-24 recruiting class.

