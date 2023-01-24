Men’s Basketball signee Holland named McDonald’s All-American

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Men’s Basketball signee Ron Holland is one of 24 players selected to compete in the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Game this March in Houston, the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee announced Tuesday afternoon. The McDonald’s All-American Boys Game will be played at Toyota Center on March 28 at 8 pm Central and televised by ESPN.

Holland will become the 23rd player in UT program history to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Holland (6-8, 200), a forward from Duncanville, Texas who plays at Duncanville High School, is ranked as the No. 1 power forward in the nation, the No. 1 Recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 6 overall player in the country in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports. He is currently averaging 21.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while leading Duncanville to a 21-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking by ESPN.

All-Time List of McDonald’s All-Americans who played at Texas

Year

Player

1995

Chris Clack

2000

Brian Boddicker

2001

TJ Ford

2002

Brad Buckman

2004

LaMarcus Aldridge

2004

Daniel Gibson

2004

Mike Williams

2006

DJ Augustin

2006

Kevin Durant

2007

Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008)

2009

Avery Bradley

2010

Cory Joseph

2010

Tristan Thompson

2011

Myck Kabongo

2012

Cameron Ridley

2014

Myles Turner

2016

Jarrett Allen

2016

Andrew Jones

2017

Mohamed Bamba

2020

Greg Brown

2022

Dillon Mitchell

2022

Arterio Morris

2023

Ron Holland

