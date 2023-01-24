Men’s Basketball signee Holland named McDonald’s All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Men’s Basketball signee Ron Holland is one of 24 players selected to compete in the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Game this March in Houston, the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee announced Tuesday afternoon. The McDonald’s All-American Boys Game will be played at Toyota Center on March 28 at 8 pm Central and televised by ESPN.
Holland will become the 23rd player in UT program history to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Holland (6-8, 200), a forward from Duncanville, Texas who plays at Duncanville High School, is ranked as the No. 1 power forward in the nation, the No. 1 Recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 6 overall player in the country in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports. He is currently averaging 21.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while leading Duncanville to a 21-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking by ESPN.
All-Time List of McDonald’s All-Americans who played at Texas
|
Year
|
Player
|
1995
|
Chris Clack
|
2000
|
Brian Boddicker
|
2001
|
TJ Ford
|
2002
|
Brad Buckman
|
2004
|
LaMarcus Aldridge
|
2004
|
Daniel Gibson
|
2004
|
Mike Williams
|
2006
|
DJ Augustin
|
2006
|
Kevin Durant
|
2007
|
Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008)
|
2009
|
Avery Bradley
|
2010
|
Cory Joseph
|
2010
|
Tristan Thompson
|
2011
|
Myck Kabongo
|
2012
|
Cameron Ridley
|
2014
|
Myles Turner
|
2016
|
Jarrett Allen
|
2016
|
Andrew Jones
|
2017
|
Mohamed Bamba
|
2020
|
Greg Brown
|
2022
|
Dillon Mitchell
|
2022
|
Arterio Morris
|
2023
|
Ron Holland