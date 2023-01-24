Men’s Basketball signee Holland named McDonald’s All-American

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Men’s Basketball signee Ron Holland is one of 24 players selected to compete in the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American Game this March in Houston, the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee announced Tuesday afternoon. The McDonald’s All-American Boys Game will be played at Toyota Center on March 28 at 8 pm Central and televised by ESPN.

Holland will become the 23rd player in UT program history to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Holland (6-8, 200), a forward from Duncanville, Texas who plays at Duncanville High School, is ranked as the No. 1 power forward in the nation, the No. 1 Recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 6 overall player in the country in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports. He is currently averaging 21.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while leading Duncanville to a 21-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking by ESPN.

All-Time List of McDonald’s All-Americans who played at Texas