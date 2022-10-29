Men’s Basketball Shakes Off Rust, Runs Past Roadrunners

Next Game: Gardner-Webb 11/7/2022 | 7:00 p.m Nov. 07 (Mon) / 7:00 pm Gardner-Webb

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men’s basketball worked off the rust Friday night in a 91-52 exhibition win over MSU Denver. The Rams gave fans inside Moby Arena a glimpse of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season.

It took CSU a little while to warm up and brush the dust off, but when they did both ends of the floor were clicking like a well-oiled machine. The Rams shot 52.4% from the field while holding the visiting Roadrunners to 34.6%.

One of the players to get things going for Colorado State was a senior John Tonje who turned his defense into offense. The Omaha native recorded six steals on the night, forcing a third of MSU Denver’s turnovers. He was also the team’s leading scorer with 19 points, 15 of them coming in the second half.

Up 16 at the half thanks to a 12-5 run to close it and leading by around 20 most of the second half, CSU put on a clinic to double their lead in an eight-minute span.

Colorado State went on a 22-0 run holding MSUD 0-for-8 from the field and forced five turnovers while six different Rams scored to go up 40 with a little over three minutes remaining.

CSU put it into cruise control the rest of the way as their attention now turns to the season opener on November 7th.

Game Notes

– Tonje was a stat sheet stuffer. Not only did he have 19 points and six steals but added seven rebounds and three assists.

– Isaiah Rivera was the team’s leading scorer at the half with 13 points and finished the night with 18. He also tied for the team lead with four assists.

– Newcomer Patrick Cartier showed off some strong post moves on his way to a 13 point game adding in four rebounds.

– James Moors led the Rams with 10 rebounds to go with his six points, two assists and a steal.

– CSU shared the ball well finishing the night with 21 assists.

– Eleven of MSU Denver’s 18 turnovers were via a steal. The Rams scored 19 points off turnovers.

What’s Ahead

The next time the Rams hit the court it counts. Colorado State opens the 2022-23 season when they host Gardner-Webb on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm.

