Men’s Basketball Shakes Off Rust, Runs Past Roadrunners

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men’s basketball worked off the rust Friday night in a 91-52 exhibition win over MSU Denver. The Rams gave fans inside Moby Arena a glimpse of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season.

It took CSU a little while to warm up and brush the dust off, but when they did both ends of the floor were clicking like a well-oiled machine. The Rams shot 52.4% from the field while holding the visiting Roadrunners to 34.6%.

One of the players to get things going for Colorado State was a senior John Tonje who turned his defense into offense. The Omaha native recorded six steals on the night, forcing a third of MSU Denver’s turnovers. He was also the team’s leading scorer with 19 points, 15 of them coming in the second half.

Up 16 at the half thanks to a 12-5 run to close it and leading by around 20 most of the second half, CSU put on a clinic to double their lead in an eight-minute span.

Colorado State went on a 22-0 run holding MSUD 0-for-8 from the field and forced five turnovers while six different Rams scored to go up 40 with a little over three minutes remaining.

CSU put it into cruise control the rest of the way as their attention now turns to the season opener on November 7th.

Game Notes

– Tonje was a stat sheet stuffer. Not only did he have 19 points and six steals but added seven rebounds and three assists.
Isaiah Rivera was the team’s leading scorer at the half with 13 points and finished the night with 18. He also tied for the team lead with four assists.
– Newcomer Patrick Cartier showed off some strong post moves on his way to a 13 point game adding in four rebounds.
James Moors led the Rams with 10 rebounds to go with his six points, two assists and a steal.
– CSU shared the ball well finishing the night with 21 assists.
– Eleven of MSU Denver’s 18 turnovers were via a steal. The Rams scored 19 points off turnovers.

What’s Ahead

The next time the Rams hit the court it counts. Colorado State opens the 2022-23 season when they host Gardner-Webb on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm.

The next time the Rams hit the court it counts. Colorado State opens the 2022-23 season when they host Gardner-Webb on Monday, November 7 at 7 pm.

