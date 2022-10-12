Men’s Basketball Set to Make Two Appearances on CBS Sports Network

RICHMOND, Va. – The Stony Brook men’s basketball team will appear on national television twice during the 2022-23 regular season as two of its conference games have been moved to CBS Sports Network as part of the CAA’s television package.

The Seawolves will first appear on CBS Sports Network when they tip-off conference play at Northeastern on Saturday, December 31, at noon. Stony Brook’s second game of the network is set to take place inside Island Federal Arena against Drexel on Thursday, January 12, at 7 pm

With the two games on CBS Sports Network, and eight games on SNY, Stony Brook will appear on linear television 10 times in 2022-23.

Frankie Policelli and Tyler Stephenson-Moore return to lead Stony Brook’s offense. The two combined for more than 400 points last season; Stephenson-Moore led the scoring from beyond the arc, shooting 44.8 percent while Policelli knocked down a career-high 72 field goals.

CAA Men’s Basketball on CBS Sports Network – 2022-23 Schedule (ALL TIMES ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 28 UNCW at Monmouth 5 p.m Thursday, Dec. 29 Hofstra at Delaware 7 p.m Saturday, Dec. 31 Stony Brook at Northeastern 12 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 4 Charleston at North Carolina A&T 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 5 Drexel at Towson 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 7 Delaware at Charleston 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 12 Drexel at Stony Brook 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14 Monmouth at Towson 3 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14 William & Mary at UNCW 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 19 UNCW at Hofstra 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 28 Northeastern at Delaware 12 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 8 Hofstra at Northeastern 6 p.m Monday, Feb. 13 Hampton at Elon 9 p.m Thursday, Feb. 23 Towson at Charleston 7 p.m Saturday, Feb. 25 CAA Wild Card Selection 12 p.m Monday, March 6 CAA Championship Semifinal #1 6 p.m Monday, March 6 CAA Championship Semifinal #2 8:30 p.m Tuesday, March 7 CAA Championship Final 7 p.m

