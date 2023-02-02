Men’s Basketball Set for Weekend with Warriors and Peacocks

SIOUX FALLS, SD – It’ll be one final full road trip for the regular season for the Augustana men’s basketball team as it travels to Winona State and Upper Iowa. The Vikings are at WSU on Friday for a 5:30 pm tipoff. On Saturday, the Vikings make their final visit to Fayette, Iowa, for NSIC action with a 3:30 pm tip against UIU.

Complete action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live and the GoAugie app. The app can be downloaded in the app store or Google Play.

About the Warriors

After holding down the sixth position of the NSIC South Division standings, Winona State has hit a three-game losing streak with losses to UMary, Northern State and MSU Moorhead. The latter two occurred this past weekend in a 77-74 setback to NSU and an 88-59 rout at the hands of MSUM.

Connor Dillon continues to lead Winona State in scoring at 17.8 points per game. He shoots 40.9 percent from the field but shoots just 28 percent from 3-point land (more on that later) while having made 45 3-point baskets this year. He is joined in double-figure scoring by Luke Martens and Connor Drew. Martens averages 11.9 points and Drew 11.8 points per game. Martens leads WSU with 6.7 rebounds per outing.

About that 3-point percentage, Dillon is the team leader in total made 3-point field goals. However, as a team, Winona State also shoots just 28 percent from deep, a total that is 284th in the country out of 290 teams.

About the Peacocks

Upper Iowa holds a 13-9 record on the season and is 10-6 in the NSIC, good for second place in the NSIC South Division. The Peacocks had a four-game winning streak snapped their last time out in an 86-81 setback to Northern State. The night before, UIU topped No. 15 Minnesota State Moorhead, 84-78.

Jake Hilmer ranks second in the NSIC while leading Upper Iowa with 21.7 points per game. He also ranks second in the NSIC with his 5.1 assists per game. Joining him in double-figure scoring are Lucas Duax (17.0) and Nick Reid (13.6). Reis is the squad’s leading rebounder with 9.3 boards per game.

About the Vikings

Augustana rebounded back to a .500 record and is 11-11 overall in 2022-23 while sitting at 7-9 in the NSIC. The Vikings are coming off their first weekend Sweep of NSIC action with victories at St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. In both games, five Vikings’ scored in double figures leading to an even output of scoring among the team.

for the season, Ryan Miller continues to lead AU with 13.9 points per game. Isaac Fink has turned a corner the past eight games and is now up to 12.5 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per outing. Two other Vikings score in double figures with Jadan Graves at 11.7 and Aoi Aoi at 10.6 points per game. Graves has a team-high 88 assists, a figure that is at 4.0 assists per outing.

One Last Thing