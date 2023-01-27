Men’s Basketball Set For Saturday Showdown at Fordham
THE TIDE IS TURNING
GW enters Saturday on a three-game winning spree, its first since February of 2018. The Colonials are looking for their first winning streak of at least four games since winning six in a row from Feb. 19 – March 9, 2017.
GW is three games over .500 in league play for the first time since ending the 2015-16 campaign at 11-7 and its 5-2 start to league play is the best since opening the 2014-15 at 6-1. A win Saturday would give GW 12 wins, matching its total from a year ago. GW has not won more than 12 games since 2017-18 (15).
BISHOP AND ADAMS PACK THE 1-2 PUNCH
GW is one of just eight schools in the country to have a pair of teammates with at least 350 points this season. Adams (37:02) and Bishop (36:50) currently sit in the top two spots in GW history in single season minutes per game. Adams is eighth in the NCAA in percent of minutes played and Bishop is 11th.
That hasn’t stopped their ability to produce as Bishop tops the circuit with 22.0 ppg and Adams sits in fifth at 17.5 ppg. Additionally, Adams is fifth in the A-10 in field goal percentage (47.8%) while Bishop comes in seventh (43.9%).
HISTORICALLY GREAT OFFENSE FOR THE BUFF & BLUE
GW continues to sit atop the A-10 in field goal percentage, and ranks 44th nationally, at 47.2% on the year. The Colonials are shooting at the best clip for the program since the 2004-05 team shot 47.6% from the field en route to an A-10 Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.
GW is also second in the league (52nd NCAA) in effective field goal percentage at 54.0%. The Colonials are averaging 76.4 ppg (second in the A-10), an improvement of 8.0 ppg over last year, and the highest for the Buff & Blue since the 2005-06 A-10 regular season Champions put up 76.7 ppg. The Buff & Blue have scored at least 75 points 12 times this season, holding a 10-2 mark in those games.
A LOOK AT THE RAMS
Fordham has been able to win three in a row primarily thanks to its defense, ranking third in the A-10 in adjusted defensive efficiency at 0.972 points per possession. The Rams are fifth in the A-10 overall, allowing just 67.2 points per game so far this season.
Offensively, Fordham has struggled during A-10 play with an adjusted Offensive efficiency of just 0.953 ppp, last in the league. Darius Quisenberry is sixth in the A-10 in scoring at 16.5 ppg, thanks in part to the foul line where he shoots at an 86% clip. Georgia Tech transfer Khalid Moore averages 14.3 ppg to give the Rams two double-digit scorers.