Men’s Basketball Set For Saturday Showdown at Fordham

GW is three games over .500 in league play for the first time since ending the 2015-16 campaign at 11-7 and its 5-2 start to league play is the best since opening the 2014-15 at 6-1. A win Saturday would give GW 12 wins, matching its total from a year ago. GW has not won more than 12 games since 2017-18 (15).

THE TIDE IS TURNING GW enters Saturday on a three-game winning spree, its first since February of 2018. The Colonials are looking for their first winning streak of at least four games since winning six in a row from Feb. 19 – March 9, 2017.

Winners of three in a row, GW men’s basketball now leaves the DMV for the first time in over three weeks as it travels to face Fordham on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 2 pm on ESPN+.

James Bishop IV

Brendan Adams

andenter play on Saturday as the #2 scoring tandem in the country at a combined 39.5 ppg, trailing only Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor (40.7). Bishop and Adams have combined for four games of at least 30 points this season, tied for the second-most in the NCAA (Idaho, 5).

GW is one of just eight schools in the country to have a pair of teammates with at least 350 points this season. Adams (37:02) and Bishop (36:50) currently sit in the top two spots in GW history in single season minutes per game. Adams is eighth in the NCAA in percent of minutes played and Bishop is 11th.

That hasn’t stopped their ability to produce as Bishop tops the circuit with 22.0 ppg and Adams sits in fifth at 17.5 ppg. Additionally, Adams is fifth in the A-10 in field goal percentage (47.8%) while Bishop comes in seventh (43.9%).

HISTORICALLY GREAT OFFENSE FOR THE BUFF & BLUE

GW continues to sit atop the A-10 in field goal percentage, and ranks 44th nationally, at 47.2% on the year. The Colonials are shooting at the best clip for the program since the 2004-05 team shot 47.6% from the field en route to an A-10 Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

GW is also second in the league (52nd NCAA) in effective field goal percentage at 54.0%. The Colonials are averaging 76.4 ppg (second in the A-10), an improvement of 8.0 ppg over last year, and the highest for the Buff & Blue since the 2005-06 A-10 regular season Champions put up 76.7 ppg. The Buff & Blue have scored at least 75 points 12 times this season, holding a 10-2 mark in those games.

A LOOK AT THE RAMS