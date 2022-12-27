Men’s Basketball Set for OVC Opener; Eagles Face TSU in Nashville Thursday Night

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — After finishing the non-conference schedule above .500, Morehead State’s Men’s Basketball team is ready to embark upon its 18-game OVC ledger. The action starts Thursday evening in Nashville, Tenn., when MSU faces Tennessee State at 9 pm ET.

The Eagles have won four straight against in the series. MSU will look to improve on its all-time record at TSU, where the Eagles are 15-23.

The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network (WIVY-96.3 FM) with Chuck Mraz and Dean Hardin. It is also available on MSUEagles.com as well as network partner WGOH 100.9 FM/1370 AM. The game will also air live on ESPN+.

2022-23 RECORDS

MSU: 7-6/0-0 OVC | TSU: 8-5/0-0 OVC

SERIES RECORD