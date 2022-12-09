Men’s basketball set for Matchup at Michigan State

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team will travel to East Lansing, Mich. to take on the Big Ten’s Michigan State this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m

The Bears have won five straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2019-20 season. The last four of those have all come on the road, giving Brown its longest road game winning streak since 2003-04.

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Scouting the Bears (6-4)

During the Bears’ five game winning streak, they have held their opponents to an average of 56.6 points per contest while scoring 65.0 points themselves for a +8.4 scoring margin.

Across the five-game stretch Kino Lilly Jr. has averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and has connected on 18 threes. Paxson Wojcik has averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Kalu Anya has contributed 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

On Wednesday, Brown took down Rhode Island for the first time ever in the Ryan Center. Kimo Ferrari's three with 55 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner as the Bears prevailed 59-58. Brown will finish the season as the only 2-0 team against the other DI men's basketball teams in the state of Rhode Island. Providence finishes 1-0, Bryant 0-1, and Rhode Island 0-2. Brown and Providence have not played since the 2017-18 season.

Wojcik will play against his father for the first time in his collegiate career this Saturday. Doug Wojcik, Paxon's father, is an Assistant Coach on Tom Izzo's Michigan State staff.

Scouting the Spartans (6-4)

Michigan State is receiving votes in both major DI men’s basketball national polls. At 72 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball NET Rankings, the Spartans will be the highest ranked team the Bears have played to date this season.

The Spartans have earned wins this season over Northern Arizona, then-No. 4 Kentucky, Villanova, Oregon, Portland, and most recently, Penn State. Michigan State fell to then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 11 by just a single point.

Tyson Walker leads the Spartans at 14.4 points per game. Joey Hauser contributes 13.1 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds. AJ Hoggard’s 5.9 assists leads Michigan State and is tied for 15thth in the nation.

History

The Bears and Spartans have faced off once before, the season-opener for both teams in 2006.

Michigan State won the low-scoring affair, 45-34.

