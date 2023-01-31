Men’s Basketball Set For First Trip To Lindenwood

EASTERN ILLINOIS (7-16, 3-7 OVC) at Lindenwood (7-16, 2-8 OVC)

Thursday, Feb. 2 • 8 p.m

St. Charles, Mo. • Hyland Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: EIU leads 1-0

LAST MEETING: @EIU 55, Lindenwood 54 on Dec. 29, 2022

GAME 24

Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood meet on Thursday night with both teams looking to stop losing streaks of different sorts. EIU has lost 11 straight OVC road games with the last conference road win for the Panthers last January 27 at UT Martin. EIU lost both games last week and fell to 7-16 overall, 3-7 in the OVC. EIU has lost four straight including three on the road. Lindenwood also enters at 7-16 overall, 2-8 in the OVC as the Lions enter having lost seven straight after opening their debut OVC season at 2-1 in league play. EIU won the first meeting between the schools, 55-54, in the OVC opener in Charleston on Dec. 29.

HAFFNER NAMED OVC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Cameron Haffner was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season as the guard averaged 11 points per game for the Panthers in two contests. Haffner matched his season high with 17 points at Southern Indiana with all 17 points coming in the second half. He currently leads the Panthers with 23 made 3-pointers and ranks 8th in the OVC in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.1 percent. Haffner has four total double figure scoring games with three coming during OVC play.

STEALS CONTINUE TO COME FOR PANTHERS

In Thursday’s loss at Southern Indiana, Eastern Illinois picked up a season low three steals. EIU bounced back on Saturday picking up 12 steals marking the eighth time this season EIU has posted double figure steals. EIU leads the OVC in steals per game at 8.8, a total that ranks 27th in the OVC entering the week. In Saturday’s game Yaakema Rose Jr. led the Panthers with six steals while Sincere Malone had four. Malone leads the OVC with 46 steals while Rose is second with 42 steals. EIU’s team record for steals in a season is 250 set during the 1988-89 season.

UP NEXT

Saturday – February 4 vs. Tennessee State … 3:30 pm on ESPN+