Men’s Basketball Set for Cream City Classic in Milwaukee

Boston University (4-1) at Cream City Classic

G1: Saturday vs. Southeast Missouri State (4-1), 2 p.m. ET

G2: Sunday at Milwaukee (2-3), 4 p.m. ET

G3: Monday vs. UC Davis (4-1), 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Klotsche Center | Milwaukee, Wis.

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierMBB

BOSTON – Riding a three-game win streak, the Boston University men’s basketball team will face three different opponents at Milwaukee’s Cream City Classic starting Saturday afternoon with the Klotsche Center serving as the host venue.

The Terriers will open against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 2 pm ET and then meet the host Panthers on Sunday (Nov. 27) at 4 pm ET. The three-day competition will end Monday (Nov. 28) at 2 pm ET against UC Davis. The contests will mark the first-ever meetings between the programs.

Doug Brown and Brian Maurer will have the call for all three games at GoTerriers.com/listen. Video of the SEMO and UCD games will be streamed on YouTube, and the Milwaukee contest will be shown on ESPN+.

TERRIER TIDBITS

Following last Sunday’s 64-57 win over New Hampshire, BU is off to its best start since opening 4-1 in 2015-16. The 2004-05 Squad was the last one to open 5-1, and prior to that, the 1979-80 team opened 14-1.

BU’s seven-game road trip is the program’s longest since the Terriers played seven straight contests during the 2005-06 season.

BU is visiting Wisconsin for the first time since competing in Wisconsin-Green Bay’s 2001 Oneida Bingo/Casino Classic with a 79-75 OT win vs. Green Bay and a 77-71 loss to UC Irvine.

The Terriers will be facing three opponents in three consecutive days for the fourth time under head Coach Joe Jones . They went 2-1 in 2011 (wins vs. URI and Hofstra with 1-point loss to Cleveland St.) and 2013 (wins vs. UC Irvine and LIU with loss to Eastern Washington). BU swept all three games at home in 2016 against Northeastern, Maine and LIU.

. They went 2-1 in 2011 (wins vs. URI and Hofstra with 1-point loss to Cleveland St.) and 2013 (wins vs. UC Irvine and LIU with loss to Eastern Washington). BU swept all three games at home in 2016 against Northeastern, Maine and LIU. Named to the Lou Henson (Mid-Major) Player of the Year Watch List, Graduate student Walter Whyte is averaging a team-high 16.2 ppg and 6.0 rpg. He led the Terriers in scoring in four of the five contests.

is averaging a team-high 16.2 ppg and 6.0 rpg. He led the Terriers in scoring in four of the five contests. Graduate student Jonas Harper is second on the team at 10.0 ppg and currently has 170 career 3-pointers, seven shy of tying for No. 10 in the program record book.

is second on the team at 10.0 ppg and currently has 170 career 3-pointers, seven shy of tying for No. 10 in the program record book. In total, eight Terriers have scored in double figures this season. Graduate student Fletcher Tyne (8.2 ppg) tied a personal best with 14, and junior Anthony Morales posted a career-high 19 points against Hartford.

(8.2 ppg) tied a personal best with 14, and junior posted a career-high 19 points against Hartford. Senior Ethan Brittain-Watts (8.0 ppg) and junior Miles Brewster (2.2 ppg) have combined for 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

(8.0 ppg) and junior (2.2 ppg) have combined for 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Senior Nevin Zink (6.2 ppg) is tied with Whyte at 6.0 rpg after they both had 14 points and eight rebounds at UNH.

(6.2 ppg) is tied with Whyte at 6.0 rpg after they both had 14 points and eight rebounds at UNH. Overall, BU is averaging 78.2 ppg and 45.1 FG% while holding opponents to 64.6 ppg and 40.8 FG%.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Southeast Missouri State

(Saturday, 2 p.m. ET)

After going 14-18 last season with an 8-9 mark in the Ohio Valley conference, SEMO owns Division I wins at South Florida (64-61) and Evansville (67-61) along with a pair of non-D1 wins. The lone loss came at Bradley (73-60).

St. Louis transfer and 5-foot-10 guard Phillip Russell is averaging a team-high 13.8 ppg with 6-foot-3 guard Chris Harris (11.8 ppg) and Tulsa transfer Josh Earley (10.3 ppg), a 6-foot-7 forward, also in double figures.

Georgetown transfer and 6-foot-6 forward Kobe Clark is nearly averaging a double-double at 10.6 rpg and 9.6 ppg, respectively.

Overall, SEMO is averaging 72.2 ppg and 42.1 FG% while holding opponents to 58.0 ppg and 38.5 FG%.

Milwaukee (Sunday, 4 p.m. ET)

After going 10-22 last season with an 8-14 mark in the Horizon League, Milwaukee owns a pair of non-D1 wins. The Panthers most recently dropped a 76-72 home decision to St. Thomas and have a pair of Power 5 defeats at Iowa State (68-53) and Purdue (84-53).

Milwaukee has three players averaging double figure scoring with 6-foot-6 wing and Dodge City CC transfer BJ Freeman leading the way at 12.3 ppg. 6-foot-1 guard and 2022 NJCAA All-American Angelo Stuart is second at 11.8 ppg while shooting 40.6 percent from behind the arc.

6-foot-7 guard and Navarro College transfer Justin Thomas owns a team-high 5.3 rpg while averaging 6.3 ppg.

Overall, Milwaukee is averaging 78.4 ppg and 48.8 FG% while holding opponents to 62.40 and 36.7 FG%.

UC Davis (Monday, 2 p.m. ET)

After going 13-11 last season with a 5-6 mark in the Big West, UCD owns a notable 75-65 win at Pac-12 member California along with victories over Arkansas State (75-60) and Sacramento State (82-71 ). The Aggies also own a non-D1 win and have one loss at Loyola Marymount (85-75).

6-foot-4 guard Elijah Pepper leads UCD at 21.0 ppg and 6.8 rpg while adding 4.0 apg.

Both Loyola Chicago transfer Ty Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard, and Christian Anigwe, a 6-foot-9 forward and former San Jose State transfer, are averaging a combined 29.0 ppg and 10.2 rpg.

Overall, the Aggies are averaging 79.4 ppg and 48.5 FG% while holding opponents to 69.6 ppg and 41.1 FG%.

UP NEXT