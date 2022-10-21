Men’s Basketball Selected for Trio of SoCon National TV Games

SCHEDULE | TICKET INFORMATION

SPARTANBURG, SC — In conjunction with the Southern Conference, ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team will be Featured three times on a national TV landscape during the 2022-23 season with two of the three coming from inside McKenzie Arena , the league office announced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chattanooga’s first contest on national TV will be on the road at Samford on January 14 and will tip-off at 6 pm ET on ESPNU. The Mocs will host back-to-back Saturday CBS Sports Network games against Mercer on February 11 (3:30 pm ET) and UNCG on February 18 (12 pm ET). The SoCon also holds a Wildcard Selection on CBS Sports Network on February 25.

It’ll mark the second-straight season in which UTC was selected for a trio of national TV games through the Southern Conference regular season schedule. The Mocs were Featured twice on ESPNU last season and once on CBS Sports Network, going a perfect 3-0 in those contests.

“National linear television exposure on an ESPN network. It is so critical to build the national brand for a conference that has been a top-12-rated conference over the past several years,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “ESPN’s partnership has clearly made a difference in our success and in showcasing that we are one of the best men’s basketball conferences in the country.”

Schaus added, “Our partnership with CBS Sports Network has allowed us to increase our total national linear television exposure and in turn assist in building our national success as a top-12-rated conference and enhance our brand.”

The SoCon’s full national TV Slate can be found below following 2022-23 ticket information. The team’s full TV Slate up to this point has been updated on the schedule page. All times, locations and platforms are subject to change.

SINGLE GAME TICKET INFO | BUY

Single-game and season tickets are now on sale. General admission pricing begins at $10 for both men and women with a $12 option available for the men’s games. Padded reserved seating for the Women’s games is $16 and $20 for the men while a $15 reserved option is also available for the men’s games.

Get a deal on weekday games! Check out the Mocs “4 for $40” deal. Get four tickets, four drinks, and four hot dogs or four nachos all for $40!! Some may call that a steal!

Group options are available as well and must be purchased in advance by calling The McKenzie Arena ticket office at 423-266-MOCS (6627) or come by the Gate 3 ticket office at the Roundhouse. Business hours for the box office are Monday-Friday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION | BUY

Season ticket packages and renewals ahead of the Chattanooga Mocs men’s and Women’s basketball 2022-23 seasons are on sale NOW with lower Bowl tickets starting at under $100. Seating maps and pricing will remain the same from last season, however, due to ongoing construction/renovations at The McKenzie Arena, seating will be restricted to LOWER BOWL ONLY.

Make sure you guarantee a seat this season with a season ticket PURCHASE or RENEWAL. Tickets can be purchased online at the links provided, at The McKenzie Arena Box Office (Gate 2) or by calling 423-266-MOCS (6627) during normal operating hours, Monday through Friday from 10:00 – 5:00 pm ET.

2022-23 Southern Conference Men’s Basketball games on ESPNU (all times Eastern)

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Mercer at Samford; 7 pm (moving from Dec. 29)

Saturday, Jan. 14 Chattanooga at Samford; 6 p.m

Sunday, Jan. 22 Furman at Wofford; 4 pm (moving from Jan. 21)

Tuesday, Feb. 7 ETSU at UNCG; 7 pm (moving from Feb. 8)

Sunday, Feb. 19 ETSU at Furman; 6 pm (moving from Feb. 18)

2022-23 Southern Conference Men’s Basketball games on CBS Sports Network (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Jan. 28 Samford at Wofford, 2 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 4 Wofford at Furman, 6 pm (change from 2 pm)

Saturday, Feb. 11 Mercer at Chattanooga, 3:30 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 18 UNCG at Chattanooga, 12 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 25 Wildcard Selection, 2 p.m

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA BASKETBALL

Follow @GoMocsMBB on Twitter & is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga men’s basketball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.