Men’s Basketball Seeks First League Win at Wright State Sunday

Tipoff Notes

Youngstown State looks to pick up its first Horizon League win of the season when it visits Wright State, Sunday, Dec. 4, in Dayton, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 1 pm and the game will be broadcast on 570 WKBN and ESPN+.

Strong Start

Youngstown State seeks its second straight 6-3 start through nine games.

The Wright State Series

This is the 66th meeting between Youngstown State and Wright State in a series that dates back to 1977. The Raiders lead the all-time series, 50-15, and have won 29 of 33 games played in Dayton. This is the sixth time in the last eight games that the Penguins have played Wright State in Dayton, Ohio.

Scouting Wright State

Wright State enters the game with an overall record of 5-3 and a 0-1 Horizon League record. The Raiders, who have dropped two of their last three games, lost to Robert Morris, 80-59, on Dec. 1 to open Horizon League play. Trey Calvin leads the Raiders with 18 points per game while Amari Davis is averaging 13 points per contest. Wright State is averaging 79.3 points per game while allowing 72.1 points per game.

A Win Would…

Improve YSU’s record to 6-3 and mark the second straight season the Penguins started the season 6-3 after nine games.

Be YSU’s 16th win over Wright State.

Be the fourth win in the last six games against the Raiders.

Mark YSU’s fifth win at the Nutter Center and the first since 2021.

Improve the Penguins’ record to 3-3 on the road.

Be the 202nd in Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun ‘s career and his 78th at Youngstown State.

‘s career and his 78th at Youngstown State. Road Jerrod Calhoun for third place on the YSU all-time wins list with Dan Peters (78, 1993-99).

Last Time Out

Youngstown State is coming off a hard-fought 77-73 double-overtime loss to Northern Kentucky on Dec. 1

Malek Green posted a double-double with 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds while Dwayne Cohill also scored 21 points. Adrian Nelson poured in 16 points.

D

Graduate Adrian Nelson has been dominant for the Penguins over the first seven games of the season. He ranks third on the team in scoring and leads the team in rebounding and is second in field-goal percentage. He has scored in double figures in each game and ranks second nationally with five double-doubles. He is ninth in the league in scoring at 14.6 ppg, second in rebounding at 9.6 rpg and tied for third with a .553 field-goal percentage. Nelson also reached the 800 career rebound mark with 11 boards against Western Illinois on Nov. 26

DC Being DC

Senior Dwayne Cohill is picking up where he left off from season ago. Cohill is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. He ranks tied for fifth in the league in assists, fourth in field-goal percentage and seventh in scoring.

Go for Green

Malek Green , who is in his sixth year, is off to a tremendous start for the Penguins. He has scored in double figures six times, has three double-doubles and is posting 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native leads the Horizon League with a .558 field-goal percentage through eight games. They rank fourth in rebounding and sixth in scoring. Over the last four games, Green is averaging 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

Up Next

Youngstown State Returns home for the first time since Nov. 15 when it hosts Westminster, Thursday, Dec. 8. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Beeghly Center.