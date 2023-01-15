Men’s Basketball Seeks Eighth Straight Home Win On MLK Day

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (13-4, 4-1 Big West) seeks its eighth straight home win and its fifth win its first six Big West games when it hosts CSUN (3-14, 0-6) on Monday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is 5:00 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PROMOTIONSHawaii Pacific Health is the Sponsor on Martin Luther King Jr Day and will distribute cooling towels and HPH clear bags (while supplies last). Visit the sports marketing table located near gate A to register to participate in the promotional Halftime contest for a chance to win a Hawaii Pacific Health wellness packet. There will be an Autograph session with the Rainbow Warrior basketball team following Monday’s game at Gate B. The first 300 fans for each Big West home game will receive a set of Rainbow Warrior trading cards, courtesy of Waikiki Malia by OUTRIGGER.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 130-83 (9th season)

At Hawaii: 127-81 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CSUNOverall: UH leads, 18-8

In Honolulu: UH leads, 9-3

In Northridge: OH, leads 9-4

Streak: Uh, 2

‘BOW BITS

UH aims for its eighth straight home win when it hosts CSUN on Martin Luther King Day.

A win over CSUN would give UH its longest home win streak since the 2015-16 squad won its first eight home games of the year.

At 4-1, UH is in a tie for third in the Big West, just one game behind first-place UC Irvine (5-0).

UH is coming off a 79-70 win over Long Beach State on Saturday. Noel Coleman (25) and Samuta Avea (17) combined for 42 points in the win.

(25) and (17) combined for 42 points in the win. CSUN fell to UC Irvine, 71-57, at home on Saturday to drop to 0-6 in the Big West. The Matadors last win came vs. San Diego on Dec. 22.

CSUN has been out-scored by 12.8 points in BW games. Its scoring margin was +3.7 prior to league.

The ‘Bows lead the Big West in scoring defense (60.8), FG% defense (.398) and blocks (4.2), UH also leads the Big West and ranks 4th nationally in three-point FG% defense (.265).

The UH starters accounted for 77 of the team’s 79 points in its win over LBSU.

Both Kamaka Hepa (14) and Bernardo da Silva (12) tied their career Highs in rebounding as UH snagged 48 rebounds against LBSU, the second highest total of the year (53, Yale).

(14) and (12) tied their career Highs in rebounding as UH snagged 48 rebounds against LBSU, the second highest total of the year (53, Yale). Noel Coleman went 11-of-11 on FTs vs. LBSU, one shy of the UH record for most free throws made without a miss (Hauns Brereton, 12-12 vs. UC Irvine, 2013).

went 11-of-11 on FTs vs. LBSU, one shy of the UH record for most free throws made without a miss (Hauns Brereton, 12-12 vs. UC Irvine, 2013). In five of its last six games, UH has finished with a flourish in regulation. UH ended with the game’s final six points against SMU, the final five against Cal Poly, the final nine at UC San Diego, seven of the final nine points of regulation to force overtime against Cal State Fullerton, and used a 10-2 run to fend off Long Beach State.

UH has out-scored seven of its last nine opponents in the second half.

In the seven games that they’ve out-scored their opponents, the average scoring margin has been 9.9 points.

The game Monday will be the second in a stretch of four games in eight days for the ‘Bows who next travel to UC Irvine and UC Riverside.

