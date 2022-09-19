Men’s Basketball SEC Slate Unveiled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Auburn men’s basketball team’s Southeastern Conference Slate was unveiled by the league office on Wednesday.

Conference play will tip-off on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and conclude on Saturday, March 4. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually.

Auburn’s home schedule includes dates with Florida (Dec. 28), Arkansas (Jan. 7), Mississippi State (Jan. 14), Texas A&M (Jan. 25), Georgia (Feb. 1), Alabama (Feb. 11), Missouri (Feb. 14), Ole Miss (Feb. 22) and Tennessee (March 4).

Last season, the Tigers went an undefeated 16-0 at home for the first time in Neville Arena history and were one of nine schools to sell out all of its home games during the 2021-22 season.

Road trips include travel to Georgia (Jan. 4), Ole Miss (Jan. 10), LSU (Jan. 18), South Carolina (Jan. 21), Tennessee (Feb. 4), Texas A&M (Feb. 7), Vanderbilt (Feb. 18), Kentucky (Feb. 25) and Alabama (March 1).

Auburn was one of 10 SEC teams to receive postseason invitations a year ago, including one of six to earn NCAA Tournament berths. The Tigers will play a Big 12/SEC Challenge game at West Virginia on Jan. 28 in Morgantown, W.Va.

The SEC Tournament Returns to Bridgestone Arena on March 8-12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information