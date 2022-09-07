Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule Unveiled

The Florida men’s basketball Southeastern Conference schedule was unveiled on Wednesday. The Gators will open conference play under first-year head Coach Todd Golden with a road game at Auburn on Dec. 28.

Florida tips off its home SEC schedule with Texas A&M on Wednesday, Jan. 7, followed by a Saturday Showdown vs. Georgia. UF also has home dates against Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kentucky and the regular season finale against LSU.

Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 SEASON FLEX PASSES

Fans can now purchase Season Flex Passes to all fifteen home games for only $199. The Men’s Basketball Season Flex Pass guarantees a ticket for each home game in Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center and requires no Gator Boosters contribution.

Seat locations will be assigned randomly during game week, so Season Flex Pass holders get to experience the start of the Coach Todd Golden era from a unique vantage point each game. You can link accounts for the whole season or purchase guest passes on a game-by-game basis to sit with friends.

A limited number of Season Flex Passes are available while supplies last. To secure your pass today, click here.

2022-23 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

New season tickets are still available starting at less than $20 per game. Men’s basketball season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as access to the best seat locations, an annual gift, priority access to postseason tickets, and much more!

Click here to buy season tickets now, or fill out this form to be the first to know about future men’s basketball ticket opportunities.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule