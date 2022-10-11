PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown men’s basketball season tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season.

There are multiple season ticket package options ranging from $90-$300. A youth option is also available for $60. Fans looking to purchase season tickets can click here.

Packages include tickets to all 12 of the Bears’ home games, featuring five nonconference opponents as well as a full seven-game Ivy League home slate.

Nonconference action includes games against Colgate (Nov. 10), Stony Brook (Nov. 17), UMass Lowell (Nov. 23), Maine (Nov. 27), and New Hampshire (Dec. 21).

The Bears open their home Ivy schedule against Penn (Jan. 2), followed by Harvard (Jan. 6), Dartmouth (Jan. 7), Princeton (Jan. 14), Columbia (Jan. 21), Cornell (Feb. 11 ), and Yale (March 4).

Single game tickets will go on sale Oct. 17.

Season ticket packages and pricing can be found below.

Balcony – $300

All balcony seats include access to the Joukowsky Club where Unlimited food and soft beverages will be available each game. In addition, a cash bar will be available for balcony season ticket holders. All fans who purchase the balcony package will receive an exclusive gift and drink vouchers for redemption at the cash bar.

Chair Back Reserved – $105

Bench Reserved/GA – $90

Brown Faculty/Staff Chair Back – $90

Youth – $60

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.