Men’s Basketball Season Preview – Brown University Athletics

In total, this team returns 11 players from last year’s iteration, including three with starting experience. Reigning Ivy League Rookie of the Year Kino Lilly Jr. started eight of the final nine games last season and 10 in total. Paxson Wojcik started all 27 games in which he played, while Dan Friday made 21 starts last season.

Lilly’s freshman campaign was one for the record books as he led the team in made threes (73), three-point percentage (39.9), and steals (37), and was second in points (13.3) and assists (70). All five marks were in the top ten in the Ivy League as well. His 387 total points were the third most by a freshman in program history and his 73 Threes were tied for fifth most by any player to wear a Brown uniform.

Wojcik, in his first season with the team after transferring from Loyola Chicago, made an immediate impact. He was one of just two players on the team to start in every game they played and posted 9.6 points per game, good for third on the team. He was second on the team with 38 made Threes and contributed 3.0 rebounds per game as well.

Friday played in 25 games, starting 21. He was, and is expected to be again, a physical presence on the floor for the Bears. They averaged 8.6 points, 2.2. rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game and was second on the team with 29 steals.

Other Returners who saw big minutes last year include Nana Owusu-Anane, Perry Cowan, and Kimo Ferrari. Fans can expect to see expanded roles for Aaron Cooley, Malachi Ndur, Felix Kloman, Lyndel Erold, and Sam Klores.