Men’s basketball schedule for upcoming 2022-23 season released

On Tuesday, the non-conference schedule for Utah Valley University men’s basketball 2022-23 season was released. This season, the Wolverines debut a strong non-conference schedule, headlining power-five opponents, along with participation in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.

“We want to play against the best and we want to give our guys the opportunity to play against the very best competition in America,” said head Coach Mark Madsen. “Every game is going to be extremely hard-fought.”

The season tips off for the Wolverines in Logan, Utah to face Interstate Rival Utah State University on Nov. 7. The Wolverine’s home opener takes place on the second game of the season as they host Western Colorado on Nov. 9. After hosting Northern Arizona to cap off their two-game home stand, the team will then travel to Winston Salem, North Carolina to take on ACC foe Wake Forest.

The Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic tips off Nov. 18 as the Wolverines travel to Montego Bay, Jamaica. In the first round, they will face Morgan State and then move on to play either Green Bay or Queens on Nov. 20.

“Those types of trips are extremely important. You play against extremely well-coached teams, extremely talented teams, but you’re also together as a team,” said Madsen. “I don’t know if we have a single player or staff member on our team that has been to Jamaica previously so this is going to be an unbelievable venue to play some exciting games.”

Just a week after their overseas trip, the Wolverines will travel to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State. Last season, the Broncos handily defeated UVU on opening night 76-56 and were ranked #23 in the final AP poll. Finally returning from a four-game road trip, the Wolverines will host Long Beach State on Dec. 3.

After upsetting #12 BYU last season, the Wolverines will get another shot at the Cougars on Dec. 7 in Provo. The last time the Cougars won at the Marriot Center was in 2016 when Cougar head Coach Mark Pope was the head Coach at UVU. Continuing their two-game road trip, the Wolverines will then travel to Flagstaff, Arizona to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Dec. 10.

The Wolverines will then compete in a two-game home stand where they will face Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Dec. 13 and Antelope Valley on Dec. 16.

Capping off non-conference play in a big way, Utah Valley will travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on the University of Oregon. The Ducks were ranked as high as #17 in the Nation last season.

With three returning starters in Le’Tre Darthard, Blaze Nield, and Tim Fuller, as well as the return of stars Justin Harmon and Trey Woodbury to the lineup, the Wolverines have the pieces for another great season.



