Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced – Lindenwood University Athletics

ST. CHARLES, MO. – On Thursday, the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule was officially released. The Lions will be their first season at the NCAA Division I level, competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I think we’ve been able to put together a really exciting schedule for year one,” said head Coach Kyle Gerdeman . “We will have some challenging games with our high-major opponents, and a good mix of games around those that will help us get ready for OVC play. I know our team will be excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us.”

The Lions will open the season on November 7 with a game on the road at Dayton. Lindenwood will play Hannibal-LaGrange in the first home game of the season on November 10. The Lions will head to Columbia, Mo. on November 13 to take on the University of Missouri.

From November 18-20, the Lions will be in Lake Charles, La. for a slate of three games in the McNeese Tournament. Later in the month of November, the Lions will visit the University of Illinois on the Friday after Thanksgiving in Champaign, Ill.

After a total of 13 non-conference games to start the year, Lindenwood will head to Charleston, Ill. on December 29 to take on Eastern Illinois for the first OVC game of the year. The Lions will host Tennessee Tech on New Year’s Eve for the first home game of the conference slate. Lindenwood will meet a familiar opponent in Southern Indiana on January 19 in St. Charles, Mo., and again on February 11 in Evansville, Ind.

In the month of February, the Lions will play five of its eight games inside Hyland Arena. Lindenwood closes out the season with home games against Southeast Missouri State, and Little Rock.