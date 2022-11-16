Men’s Basketball Runs by New Hampshire

Next Game: UIC 11/19/2022 | 5:00 P.M WFUV (90.7 FM) Nov. 19 (Sat) / 5:00 PM UIC

Gallery: (11-15-2022) MBB vs. UNH

Bronx, NY – About the only thing that didn’t go right for Fordham men’s basketball fans Tonight was that they didn’t win a free Chick-fil-A sandwich as no New Hampshire player missed consecutive free throws in the second half. Aside from that there was a lot to cheer about as a grad student guard Darius Quisenberry led four Fordham scorers in double figures to help the Rams to a 79-61 win over the Wildcats in the Rose Hill Gym.

With the win, Fordham improves to 2-1 on the year while New Hampshire falls to 2-1.

Quisenberry netted a team-high 17 points, hitting three three-pointers, while a grad student forward Khalid Moore added 16 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field, and he added five rebounds.

The Rams jumped out to a 14-2 lead 4:15 into the game, led by three threes from Quisenberry.

The Fordham lead was eleven later in the half, 25-14, following a Will Richardson driving layup, before New Hampshire scored nine unanswered points to cut the Ram advantage to two, 25-23, with 6:08 left in the half. But Fordham outscored New Hampshire 15-7 over the final 5:17 to take a 40-30 at the break.

The Rams then opened the second half with a 14-4 run to take a commanding 54-34 lead on a Richardson three 5:46 into the second half.

Junior guards Antrell Charlton (15) and Kyle Rose (12) also scored in double figures for the Rams with Charlton adding eight rebounds.

Takeaways

• Antrell Charlton was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-2 from behind the arc, and made good on five of his six free throws.

• The Rams outrebounded the Wildcats, 46-34.

• Fordham outscored New Hampshire 20-14 from the Charity stripe.

• It was the second meeting between Fordham and New Hampshire on the Hardwood with the Rams winning both contests.

• New Hampshire averaged 13.0 three-pointers/game through its first two games but was limited to three Tonight on ten attempts.

• The Rams are now 14-5 all-time against schools currently in the America East.

• The 167 points in the first two home games are the most by the Rams against Div. I opponents since 2000 when when Fordham scored 181 (in 2013 the Rams also scored 167 in their first two home games).

By the Numbers

0 – Lead changes.

6 – Blocks by the Rams, led by three from Abdou Tsimbila .

9 – Rebounds by Rostyslav Novitskyi a game-high.

+28 – Antrell Charlton’s +/- for the game.

28 – Largest lead for the Rams (77-49 with 4:10 remaining).

31.9% – New Hampshire’s field goal shooting percentage, including 30.0% from behind the arc.

39:02 – Time Fordham led in the game.

What’s Next?

• The Rams open play at the Tom Konchalski Classic in the historic Rose Hill Gym as they host the University of Illinois-Chicago on Saturday, November 19 at 5:00 pm

• It will be the first meeting between Fordham and UIC on the Hardwood

• Fordham is 16-4 all-time against schools currently in the America East.

• The other teams competing in the Konchalski Classic are Holy Cross and Stonehill.