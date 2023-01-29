Men’s Basketball Runs By George Washington, 85-70

Next Game: Saint Louis University 1/31/2023 | 7:00 PM WFUV (90.7 FM) Jan. 31 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Saint Louis University

Bronx, NY – Attention Molloy High School Alumni. You are welcome (and strongly encouraged) to attend any further home Fordham University men’s basketball game this year. A group of Stanners alumni attended today’s game to see one of their own, Ram grad student forward Khalid Moore who rewarded his fellow Molloy grads by scoring a career-high 30 points to lead Fordham to an 85-70 Atlantic 10 win over George Washington University in a loud, sold out Rose Hill Gym.

With the win, Fordham improves to 17-4 overall, 5-3 in the Atlantic 10, while George Washington falls to 11-10 overall, 5-3 in the conference.

Moore led all scorers with a career-best 30 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field, and he grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots, while grad student guard Darius Quisenberry added 22 points and four assists, and senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi finished with ten points and six boards.

The Rams trailed by four at the break, 37-33, and were down three, 55-52, Midway through the second half when they used a 20-4 run to take a 72-59 lead on a pair of Moore free throws with 5:40 left. Moore led the run with seven points while Quisenberry added five.

The Colonials got the Fordham lead down to eight, 74-66, with 3:36 on the clock before a Quisenberry three started an 11-3 Fordham spurt as the Rams took a commanding 85-69 lead on a Moore dunk with 1:24 remaining.

Takeaways

• Moore’s previous career-high was 25 earlier this year against Central Connecticut State.

• Moore is the second Rams to score 30 points this year, joining Darius Quisenberry who had 33 at URI.

• Junior guard Antrell Charlton recorded seven steals, the third most in a game all-time for the Rams.

• The Rams shot .548 (17-31) in the second half after shooting .394 (13-33) in the first.

• Fordham outscored George Washington, 17-8, in points off turnovers.

• The Rams are enjoying their first four-game Atlantic 10 winning streak since 2016.

• The 5-3 start to the Atlantic 10 season is the best start for the Rams since they opened the 2007 conference season 6-2.

• The Rams held GW’s James Bishop IV, who entered the game leading the Atlantic 10 in scoring at 22.0 ppg, to 15 points.

• George Washington Assistant Coach Zak Boisvert is a 2010 Fordham Graduate who served as a men’s basketball manager in his time with the Rams.

• George Washington head Coach Chris Caputo is a Molloy High School Graduate as is Fordham Athletic Director Ed Kull.

By the Numbers

5 – Rebounds by Elijah Gray tying his season-high.

7 – Steals by Antrell Charlton a career-high (previous high was five against UMES in 2021).

14 – Steals for Fordham, a season-high (previous high was 11 vs. VMI).

17 – Win for the Rams in 2022-2023, the most since the 2015-2016 team also won 17.

18 – Assists by the Rams, a season-high (previous high was 17).

+23 – Khalid Moore’s +/- for the game.

52 – Second half points for the Rams, the second straight 50-point second half for Fordham.

679 – All-time Fordham wins in the Rose Hill Gym.

1,571 – All-time wins for the Rams.

1,969 – Collegiate career points for Darius Quisenberry .

What’s Next?

• The Rams continue the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 season by hosting the Saint Louis University Billikens in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday, January 31, at 7:00 pm

• It will be the 19th meeting between Fordham and Saint Louis on the hardwood.

• The Billikens lead the all-time series, which started in 1971-72, 15-3, and have won the past five meetings and 13 of the last 15 match-ups.