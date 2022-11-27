Men’s Basketball routs Valley City State, 88-48

SIOUX FALLS, SD – In a battle of Vikings, the Augustana men’s basketball team rolled past Valley City State, 88-48, Saturday in the Elmen Center. Augustana moves to 3-3 on the season while VCSU remains at 4-5 as the NAIA program played the contest as an exhibition.

From the opening possession, it was all Augustana as Ryan Miller picked the pocket of his opponent and went the length of the floor to give Augustana a 2-0 lead. When the first timeout of the game occurred, Augustana was leading 12-3 with four different individuals scoring for AU.

With Augusta leading 23-9, Aoi Aoi scored six of the Vikings’ next nine points including an alley-oop dunk set up by Miller. Miller picked up a loose basketball and carried it the length of the floor before taking a quick peek behind him. They then laid the ball Softly off the glass where Akoi hammered it home to give AU a 32-9 lead.

The assist was one of eight for Miller, easily a season-high for the Graduate transfer.

Augustana went into the intermission leading 45-19, much in part a 57.5 percent shooting performance in the opening stanza.

The second half proved to be much of the same for Augustana as it shot 55.5 percent from the field for a game shooting percentage of 56.7, a season-best.

Akoi tied his career-high with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Joining him in double-figure scoring were Zac Johnson and his 13 points and Brady Helgren’s 12 points.

Four Vikings tied for the team lead in rebounds at six: Akoi, Miller, Isaac Fink and Sam Rensch . Fink also had six assists as Augustana Assisted on 27 of its 34 made field goals.

Augustana remains in the Elmen Center on Sunday as it plays host to Hastings College. The opening tip is slated for 3 pm

–GoAugie.com–