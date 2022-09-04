Men’s Basketball Rounds Out Roster with Additions of Mercandino, Sanchez-Ramos, Zan

Men’s Basketball | September 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – La Salle University head men’s basketball Coach Fran Dunphy put the finishing touches on the 2022-23 roster with the addition of Lucas Mercandino (Córdoba, Argentina), Jorge Sanchez-Ramos (Torrelodones, Spain)and Ryan Zan (Pittstown, NJ)it was announced on Friday.

Mercandino is a 6-6 wing from Argentina who played last season for Comunicaciones Mercedes in Liga A. He scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in just five minutes of action against Obera Club. Former Collegiate standouts Trahson Burrell (Memphis) and Frank Hassell (Old Dominion) were teammates of Mercandino at Comunicaciones.

A 6-3 point guard from Spain, Sanchez-Ramos played basketball for the Sojky Pelhrimov of 1Liga in the Czech Republic last season. Playing nearly 27 minutes per game, Sanchez-Ramos averaged 12.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 61.0 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from three-point range. This past summer, Sanchez-Ramos led the NBA Academy Games in assists.

Zan is a 6-7 forward who played his senior year of high school basketball at Rutgers Prep for former La Salle staff member Matt Bloom. He averaged 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Argonauts, including a 27-point, 20-rebound performance against Paul VI.

The Explorers are set to begin their 2021-22 season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Villanova, before returning to Tom Gola Arena for Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, Nov. 12 with a game against Wagner. Season tickets are on sale now – purchase by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or calling 215-951-1999.