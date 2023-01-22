Men’s Basketball Rolls to Seventh Straight Win, 94-78, at William Paterson; Wright and Noel Score 21 Each

Next Game: TCNJ 1/25/2023 | 7:30 PM Jan. 25 (Wed) / 7:30 PM TCNJ History

WAYNE, NJ- Josh Wright and Ja’Zere Ross scored 21 points apiece to lead another balanced effort as Rowan rolled to a 94-78 win at William Paterson, in NJAC men’s basketball action. The first-place Profs remain unbeaten in the conference at 11-0, while improving to 15-3 on the season.

Wright had three three pointers as well Marcellus Ross who connected on three three-pointers to total 13 points. Andrew Seager notched his fifth double-double of the year with 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

Rowan had a double-digit lead early in the first half, 19-8, but William Paterson (9-9; 3-8) scored seven straight to get within, 19-15. Leading 33-28, the Profs pulled away with a 12-0 run capped off by a three from Ross to go up 45-28 with 4:06 left in the first half.

As Rowan entered the second half with a 50-39 advantage, WPU came with nine points a few more times in the period before six straight points from Wright gave the Profs a 70-51 lead with 11:38 to play. Rowan maintained control the rest of the way, leading by as much as 24 points, 90-66, with three minutes to play.

The Profs have won seven in a row and return home on Wednesday to face TCNJ at 7:30 pm