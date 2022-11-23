Men’s Basketball Rolls Past the Knights on the Road

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball kicked off Thanksgiving break with an 82-59 non-conference win over Southern Virginia University on Tuesday afternoon.

Across Rockbridge County, the Generals (4-1) led the Knights (2-3) from start to finish with Blue and White Threes in the Barn.

Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md. / Sidwell Friends) drained a three-pointer on the squad’s first possession and held the hosts scoreless for the first two minutes. W&L went ahead by as much as 16 points on two occasions in the first Stanza and closed out the half with one of the 16-point advantages with a score of 45-29.

The Blue and White rolled out of Halftime with a 7-0 run to jump out to a 23-point lead. 52-29.

First-Year John Loughlin (Alexandria, Va. / Episcopal) drained a long-range triple to bring the scoreboard to 69-43 at the 8:16 mark. With four and a half minutes to play, Drew Harrell (Collingswood, NJ / Paul VI) sank two free throws to give W&L a 26 point lead for the third time in four minutes of play.

Loughlin hit his second 3-pointer with nine seconds left and closed out the game 82-59.

Lewis scored a game-best 17 points, Robert DiSibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Collegiate) and Richie Manigault (Stewartsville, NJ / Phillipsburg) split 32 points. Both Lewis and Manigault each had nine points from behind the arc.

Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / John Handley) grabbed 11 boards, the most on either bench, and forced four turnovers.

DiSibio, Harrell, Lewis and AJ Thomas (Gaithersburg, Md. / Georgetown Prep) were all perfect from the line.

Shaun Kenedy led the Knights with 15 points and five rebounds, Dane Ibsen and Sam Jex both went 3-of-4 from long range

The Generals return to the court on Sunday, November 27 at Hampden-Sydney College at 2 pm in the ODAC opener.



-Generalssports.com-