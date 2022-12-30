Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Butler, 72-52

Next Game: at DePaul University 1/1/2023 | 2:30 PM (ET) Jan. 01 (Sun) / 2:30 PM (ET) at DePaul University

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 BIG EAST), 72-52, on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The Friars improved to 11-3 on the season and 3-0 in BIG EAST play. The Friars have won six consecutive games and were undefeated in the month of December. Sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) propelled the Friars on both ends of the floor, finishing with a season-high 21 points and four steals. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) recorded a double-double, 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Graduate student Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) added 11 points and a game-high seven assists.

“Our preparation over the last few days was very good,” Head Coach Ed Cooley . “I’m very proud of the way we have improved so far this season.”

FIRST HALF:

The Friars went the first three minutes of the game without a field goal. At the 16:54 mark, Carter drove to the rim for the team’s first basket.

The game was knotted at nine at the 14:52 media timeout.

The Friars went on an 11-0 run over a four-minute span to take an 18-9 lead. Carter led the Offensive surge, becoming the first player to notch double figures in the game.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the half, Carter spun around and nailed a fadeaway jumper for his fifth basket. The Friars’ lead grew to double digits, 22-12.

At the 7:35 mark, Bynum knocked down a three-ball. On the next possession, Bynum intercepted a Butler pass and found Carter for the fastbreak dunk, completing a 14-0 run. PC led 32-12.

Bynum finished a contested layup in the final seconds to give the Friars a 28-point halftime lead, 46-18. The Bulldogs had not made a field goal since the 6:34 mark.

After trailing 9-7 in the first five minutes of action, the Friars outscored the Bulldogs 37-9 for the remainder of the first half.

Carter spearheaded the Providence offense in the first half. They entered Halftime with 18 points, shooting 8-12 from the field. “Our energy carried over from shootaround,” Carter said. “We want to make a statement early.”

Providence shot 17-30 (56.7%) from the field, 3-4 (75.0%) from three and 9-11 (81.8%) from the free throw line.

Butler shot 6-24 (25.0%) from the field, 2-10 (20.0%) from three and 4-10 (40.0%) from the free throw line.

SECOND HALF:

Croswell scored the first basket of the half with a second-chance layup.

With a 4-5 shooting clip to start the half, the Bulldogs began to find a rhythm on offense.

Butler went on an 8-0 run ahead of the 12:18 media timeout, cutting their deficit to 21. The Friars had not scored in nearly four minutes and missed each of their last five shots.

The Friars maintained steady control of the game as the second half progressed.

NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS:

Providence finished 27-60 (45.0%) from the field, 4-13 (30.8%) from three and 14-17 (82.4%) from the free throw line.

Butler finished 20-57 (35.1%) from the field, 2-16 (12.5%) from three and 10-16 (62.5%) from the free throw line.

Three players finished in double figures for the Friars, in Carter (21), Croswell (15) and Bynum (11).

The Friars out-rebounded the Bulldogs by a margin of 44-29 and dished four more assists.

Jalen Thomas led the way for the Bulldogs with 12 points and six boards.

The Friars have won six consecutive games and were undefeated in the month of December.

The Friars had not played in eight days due to Christmas break.

With tonight’s win, the Friars advanced to 3-1 in road games this season (loss at TCU, wins at Rhode Island, Seton Hall and Butler).

Hopkins was named BIG EAST Player of the Week on Dec. 26. They recorded 29 points and 23 rebounds versus Marquette on Dec. 20, marking the 34th 20-20 game in program history. Hopkins leads the Friars in scoring and rebounding.

WHAT’S NEXT:

This weekend, the Friars will travel to Chicago, Ill. to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, Jan. 1 at Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is set for 2:30 pm ET. and the game will be televised on FS1.

Providence holds a 36-13 all-time advantage versus DePaul. The Friars won each of their two matchups last season.

-GO FRIARS!-