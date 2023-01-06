Men’s basketball rolls over UNH 68-50

Next Game: at the New Jersey Institute of Technology 1/11/2023 | 7 p.m WNBF Jan. 11 (Wed) / 7 pm at New Jersey Institute of Technology History

VESTAL, NY – Graduate forward Miles Gibson notched a double-double with game-highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds and junior forward Armon Harried added 19 points to lead Binghamton men’s basketball (5-10, 1-1 America East) past visiting New Hampshire (6-8, 1-1 AE) 68-50 Thursday at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

The Bearcats built a 14-point Halftime cushion, led for more than 34 minutes and held the Wildcats 17 points below their season scoring average.

“I like the way we came out and competed,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “When you play UNH under Coach Herrion, they have teams that are among the top in the country in rebounding. We wanted to focus on rebounding and not giving up second-chance points. We also wanted to limit their in-rhythm 3-pointers and I think we did a good job of guarding the 3-point line. Offensively, we keep telling our guys to just do what the defense is telling them to do. I thought for the most part we were able to share the ball. This lineup we are playing is giving us the opportunity to have another skilled guy on the floor who can pass, shoot and dribble, and that puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”

Binghamton led 16-15 with 8:49 left in the first half before closing with a 21-8 run that featured six points from Gibson and five from the graduate forward Christian Hinckson . The Bearcats shot 52 percent in the opening period and led 37-23 after limiting UNH to nine field goals.

In the second half, trimmed its lead to 11 points in the first minute but Drew no closer. The Bearcats led by as many as 25 points before settling on the final 18-point margin.

Gibson scored 10 points in each half and recorded his first double-double as a Bearcat. He added three assists and one steal in 38 minutes. Harried hit 7-of-14 and scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half. Leading scorer Jacob Falko added eight points and four rebounds in a foul-limited 22 minutes of action.

The Bearcats are off the six days before traveling to Newark for a Wednesday night matchup at NJIT.