Men’s Basketball Rolls Over Stockton, 107-69, to Remain Unbeaten in the NJAC

Next Game: at William Paterson 1/21/2023 | 3:00 P.M

GLASSBORO, NJ – Ja’Zere Noel scored 17 points and Marcellus Ross added 14 as Rowan delivered a convincing 107-69 decision over Rival Stockton in NJAC men’s basketball action at a near-capacity Esby Gym. At 14-3 overall, the Profs maintain hold of first place in the conference with their 10-0 NJAC record while posting their largest winning margin in two seasons.

The Profs had a balanced effort with three others in double figures and 15 of 17 players getting into the scoring column to defeat Stockton (14-3; 8-2) for the second time. Ahmad Bickley matched his career-high with 12 points while hitting all four three-point attempts with Damian Smith and Josh Wright Chipping in 11 points apiece.

The game was tight in the early going, with Stockton holding a 21-18 lead at 10:16. Rowan then took control of the contest, scoring 15 consecutive points to go up by 31-21 with 6:50 remaining in the first half. Smith led the way, scoring seven points in that four-minute span. The Profs outscored the Ospreys, 12-4, in the final minutes of the half to head into the locker room with a 47-29 lead as Rowan took advantage of 12 first-half turnovers by the visitors.

Rowan didn’t miss a beat in the second half, shooting 51 percent from the field and making eight threes, while limiting Stockton to 12-of-37 field goals and a 1-for-11 effort from behind the arc.

The Profs took a 20-point lead right away in the second half, 49-29, and increased it to 30, 66-36, at 13:10. One of four Threes by Bickley pushed Rowan’s lead to 79-43 with just over 10 minutes to play. A 7-2 run, that included two baskets from Mike Davie and a three by Wright, got Rowan to the 40-point advantage, 86-46, at 8:49.

Rowan cleared the bench and after a jumper by Ryan Ems , Ryan O’Melia hit the first three-pointer of his career to push the Profs over the 100-point mark for the seventh time this season. Tim Petersen dunked in a miss that brought down the house and the ensuing layup by Ems gave the home team their biggest margin of the game, 105-42.

The 38-point margin was Rowan’s largest since it defeated William Paterson, 92-69, on January 8, 2020.

Next up for Rowan is a road trip to William Paterson on Saturday for the second meeting of the year with the Pioneers.