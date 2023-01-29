Men’s Basketball Rolls Over Ramapo, 97-66, For Ninth Straight Win; The Profs are 13-0 in the NJAC

Next Game: Rutgers-Camden 2/1/2023 | 5:30 PM February 01 (Wed) / 5:30 PM Rutgers-Camden History

MAHWAH, NJ – Rowan led from the opening tip and by double-digits for most of the game as it picked up a 97-66 win over Ramapo, in NJAC men’s basketball action. Marcellus Ross and Ja’Zere Ross had 17 points apiece to lead the Profs to their ninth straight win, as they improve to 17-3 and a perfect 13-0 in conference play.

Ross connected on four three-pointers and Noel shot 7-for-15 from the field to top the Profs. Andrew Seager grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 11 points with Hafeez Melvin adding 13 points and Damian Smith score 10.

With just six minutes elapsed in the first half, the Profs had a 12-point lead, 16-4, after a three-pointer from Ross. Rowan expanded it to 20 points, 32-12, with 8:36 to play and held a commanding 51-29 at halftime. The Profs shot over 54 percent in the half, and made 7-of-11 three-point attempts, while Ramapo (8-12; 4-9) hit just 30 percent from the field.

It was more of the same in the second half as Rowan owned a 35-point margin, 64-29, just five minutes into the Profs scored 10 straight to open the half. The visitors took their largest lead of the game, 76-31, when Josh Wright hit a three-pointer with 11:35 to play and Rowan coasted the rest of the way.

The Profs are on pace to put together one of the best conference records in NJAC history